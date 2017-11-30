Duck & Waffle Local

A casual offshoot of the duck-centric restaurant, Duck & Waffle.
The original Duck & Waffle, which is at the top of a skyscraper, is famous for flashy views and flashy prices. With this more casual offshoot, they’re keeping the duck-centric menu but bringing things down to earth. At the bottom of a considerably shorter building on Haymarket, the menu is broadly half the price, and the most glamorous thing you can see through the window is the entrance to Tiger Tiger. On the inside, it’s almost like a big, shiny, red spaceship (which I loved).
The cheap(er) food would be a cause for celebration if much of it wasn’t so awful. Two dishes got the thumbs up: bacon-wrapped dates and a duck burger that came topped with crispy noodles. On the negative side, seared into my memory were a rubbery pork bao and a completely bland Vietnamese noodle salad. Worst of all, though, was the service: the entire order arrived at once (there wasn’t even room for it all on the table) and then the pudding, ordered later, didn’t arrive at all. Only go if you’re feeling patient. And stick to the burger.
Pressed for time? No problem, waddle your food away with our takeaway offering available all day.
Under the watchful eye of Chef Director Dan Doherty, our new eatery is the first fast casual restaurant centred around the mighty duck. Fan favourites include The Duck Burger with crispy duck leg, Grilled Duck Breast Satay with spiced quinoa & lime and the Duck Jam Doughnut, which reimagines sweet-meets-savoury cravings. The original and much-loved Duck & Waffle dish is also on the menu. Accompanying the ‘duck centric’ menu is fresh and seasonal veggie dishes such as roasted carrots & spiced chick peas with zhoug, labneh and pomegranate and baby spinach with quinoa, pickled strawberries & raw peas.
Taking our experiential approach to the bar, Rich Woods continues to push beverage boundaries with his ‘Taps & Tails’ menu delivering a creative range of unique on-tap cocktails ready to go at the pull of a tap.
Situated on the corner of Haymarket and Piccadilly, in the recently redeveloped St. James’s Market, our 120 cover restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating so make sure you #waddlethisway
|Venue name:
|Duck & Waffle Local
|Contact:
|Address:
|
52 Haymarket
London
SW1Y 4RP
|Transport:
|Tube: Piccadilly Circus
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £65.
|Menu:
|View Menu
|Do you own this business?
You may be interested in:
Average User Rating
3.8 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:1
- 4 star:2
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:1
- 1 star:0