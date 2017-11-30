Duck & Waffle Local

Restaurants, Contemporary European St James'
Duck & Waffle Local
Venue says Stop in to Duck & Waffle Local in the heart of Piccadilly, perfect for a pre- or post-theatre bite. No reservations needed, just walk in.
Duck & Waffle Local
Duck & Waffle Local
A casual offshoot of the duck-centric restaurant, Duck & Waffle.

The original Duck & Waffle, which is at the top of a skyscraper, is famous for flashy views and flashy prices. With this more casual offshoot, they’re keeping the duck-centric menu but bringing things down to earth. At the bottom of a considerably shorter building on Haymarket, the menu is broadly half the price, and the most glamorous thing you can see through the window is the entrance to Tiger Tiger. On the inside, it’s almost like a big, shiny, red spaceship (which I loved).

The cheap(er) food would be a cause for celebration if much of it wasn’t so awful. Two dishes got the thumbs up: bacon-wrapped dates and a duck burger that came topped with crispy noodles. On the negative side, seared into my memory were a rubbery pork bao and a completely bland Vietnamese noodle salad. Worst of all, though, was the service: the entire order arrived at once (there wasn’t even room for it all on the table) and then the pudding, ordered later, didn’t arrive at all. Only go if you’re feeling patient. And stick to the burger.

Duck & Waffle Local says
Duck & Waffle Local is a chef curated, fast casual restaurant featuring a duck accented menu complemented by the highest quality, freshest ingredients from the team behind the award-winning Duck & Waffle restaurant. We don’t take reservations so just walk in, sit down and enjoy….perfectly located for a pre or post theatre bite.

Pressed for time? No problem, waddle your food away with our takeaway offering available all day.

Under the watchful eye of Chef Director Dan Doherty, our new eatery is the first fast casual restaurant centred around the mighty duck. Fan favourites include The Duck Burger with crispy duck leg, Grilled Duck Breast Satay with spiced quinoa & lime and the Duck Jam Doughnut, which reimagines sweet-meets-savoury cravings. The original and much-loved Duck & Waffle dish is also on the menu. Accompanying the ‘duck centric’ menu is fresh and seasonal veggie dishes such as roasted carrots & spiced chick peas with zhoug, labneh and pomegranate and baby spinach with quinoa, pickled strawberries & raw peas.

Taking our experiential approach to the bar, Rich Woods continues to push beverage boundaries with his ‘Taps & Tails’ menu delivering a creative range of unique on-tap cocktails ready to go at the pull of a tap.

Situated on the corner of Haymarket and Piccadilly, in the recently redeveloped St. James’s Market, our 120 cover restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating so make sure you #waddlethisway
By: Kitty Drake

Venue name: Duck & Waffle Local
Address: 52 Haymarket
London
SW1Y 4RP
Transport: Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £65.
3.8 / 5

tastemaker

It is very exciting indeed that D&W have offered up a more accessible, much less intimidating and much more affordable option for us commoners. Conveniently located near London's theatre-land, this is quite rightly claimed to be a good pre-theatre option: service is fast and efficient, and you don't even need to book (although now that you can, why wouldn't you?).


Food is simply delicious. We opted to try literally everything on the menu that involved duck - the tongues were the only thing we struggled with a bit (they're too tongue-y, if you catch my drift: delicious in flavour but bony and soft at the same time. It's not my cuppa). However, the foie gras creme brulee was a true showstopper, combining sweet and savoury taste with soft and crunchy texture with perfect toast. The duck donut with marmalde was quite tasty but it's truly MASSIVE, and the dough itself isn't very exciting. The duck/marmalade pairing works like a treat though. The mains are the best, however - both the duck burger and duck&waffle classic dish impressed. 


Service was efficient, the food came quick as did the cocktails on tap (with burnt toast infusion! Mmm). One thing I'm not a fan of is this 'food comes in random order' rule, because our mains came way too early and we struggled to sort our priorities. But all in all the meal compensated for it, and I had a lovely time. Would love to come back!

Tastemaker

Booking 2 months in advance is no longer needed to get your hands on the food from Duck and Waffle. Though having said that, the 2 months wait previously was worth it, because the food here is great!

The duck burger is hands down one of my favourite burgers in London. It has everything going for it from its incredible flavour to the texture of the skin, and the crunchy noodles crushed into it. Seriously, even for the burger alone it’s worth it

Add in the other famous dishes like the doughnut, the duck and waffle (which is slightly underwhelming to be honest), and the waffle desserts and this place is SORTED. 

The veggie dishes are also pretty on form, with what sounded like a simple salad turning out to be pretty fab as well!

Tastemaker

If I was only reviewing the food, I would give it 4 or 5 stars, but unfortunately the service at Duck & Waffle Local brings it down to a 2. The menu is obviously very heavy on duck dishes but there are also salad and sweet waffle sections on the menu. Prices are slightly cheaper than the ordinal Duck & Waffle as you are not paying for a view at the Local. I had a full Elvis sweet waffle (£7) which was great and then a beetroot salad (£8). This ended up being more than I could finish, which for £15 I thought was good value. Our coffee order got mixed up and we ended up getting luke warm coffee when it finally arrived. I had ordered filter coffee which for £4 was supposed to be bottomless. I was never even offered a top up. My boyfriend got an americano which was also charged as £4 which didn’t make much sense as a latte only cost £3.50. We had to ask at least four times for out water to be refilled and when we asked if we could just keep a carafe on the table we were told that this wasn’t allowed. Duck & Waffle Local doesn’t take reservations and it was easy to get in on a Saturday at 2pm. This is quite handy, as the original Duck & Waffle books up months in advance. If only the service had been better, I would have kept this place in mind for future pre-theatre meals.

Tastemaker

Duck and Waffle has always been one of my favourite restaurants in London but it has always been hard to get a table because of their popularity, So when I heard they were opening a new venue near Piccadilly Circus, I was ecstatic. The new venue is more approachable with a take-away cafe style, with cocktails on tap,  menu on chalk boards; you order at the cashier and then are seated. The new menu includes some of the classics like duck&waffle with some new duck dishes like the duck burger -which is great- and some fancy veggie dishes like lentils. The sweet waffles now come as ice cream in waffle cones with the usual toppings. It is a great place to visit if you love all things duck.