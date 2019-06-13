Dulwich Picture Gallery Café
A modern café in the gardens of Dulwich Picture Gallery.
The museum Café is, by nature, a functional and overpriced pitstop that plays second fiddle to all the muso paint splodges around it. And while Dulwich Picture Gallery certainly looks the part – cool parquet, bare concrete, streaming light from ceiling-height windows and skylights – the edible offering does nothing to change that fact.
It was all cripplingly average. A ham roll saw a decent, bran-flecked and chewy wholemeal bun barely stuffed with forgettable pig (one slice) and some weary salad. From the kitchen menu proper, a plate of gravlax was prettily herb-crusted but tasted of zip; while a beef stew, heavy with carrot and potato, was blandly over-salted. Both were sub-Ikea-canteen at double the prices. But hey, they do Meantime IPA by the bottle and the coffee’s objectively alright, so it wasn’t a complete bust.
You’d be mad to traipse all the way to Dulwich Village – a rarefied corner of southeast London only barely served by public transport – purely to eat here. And really, with Lordship Lane a ten-minute power-stroll away, you’d be mad even with the Henry Moores and Dutch landscapes. But for a caffeinated pick-me-up and a slice of something sugary, it’s fine. No more.
Details
|Address:
|
Dulwich Picture Gallery
Gallery Rd
London
SE21 7AD
|Transport:
|Tube: Brixton
|Price:
|Lunch for two with drinks (no service): around £25.
|Contact:
Users say (3)
Average User Rating
3.7 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:0
- 4 star:2
- 3 star:1
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
Helpful staff, great setting, next to one of South London's little gems. Good choice and good food.
Featured
Excellent meal and respite after a long day of gallery wandering.
