Dulwich Picture Gallery Café

Restaurants Dulwich Village
4 out of 5 stars
(3user reviews)
A modern café in the gardens of Dulwich Picture Gallery.

The museum Café is, by nature, a functional and overpriced pitstop that plays second fiddle to all the muso paint splodges around it. And while Dulwich Picture Gallery certainly looks the part – cool parquet, bare concrete, streaming light from ceiling-height windows and skylights – the edible offering does nothing to change that fact.

It was all cripplingly average. A ham roll saw a decent, bran-flecked and chewy wholemeal bun barely stuffed with forgettable pig (one slice) and some weary salad. From the kitchen menu proper, a plate of gravlax was prettily herb-crusted but tasted of zip; while a beef stew, heavy with carrot and potato, was blandly over-salted. Both were sub-Ikea-canteen at double the prices. But hey, they do Meantime IPA by the bottle and the coffee’s objectively alright, so it wasn’t a complete bust.

You’d be mad to traipse all the way to Dulwich Village – a rarefied corner of southeast London only barely served by public transport – purely to eat here. And really, with Lordship Lane a ten-minute power-stroll away, you’d be mad even with the Henry Moores and Dutch landscapes. But for a caffeinated pick-me-up and a slice of something sugary, it’s fine. No more.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: Dulwich Picture Gallery
Gallery Rd
London
SE21 7AD
Transport: Tube: Brixton
Price: Lunch for two with drinks (no service): around £25.
Contact:
www.dulwichpicturegallery.org.uk Call Venue 020 8299 8717
Helpful staff, great setting, next to one of South London's little gems. Good choice and good food.

A little on the pricey side, but hey, it's Dulwich, and the quality and service is good.

