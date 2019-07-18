Fish, Wings & Tings

A casual Caribbean joint at Brixton Village market.

If you live in or around Brixton, you’ll have heard of this local stalwart, where larger-than-life Trinidadian owner Brian Danclair dishes up all the flavours of the Caribbean. On top of having one of the dreamiest sites in Brixton Village market – a corner spot, with half the ‘outside’ tables under cover and the rest on the patch by Coldharbour Lane – it’s also known for its effervescent service and blaring reggae tunes.

The battered, bright orange tables, with their bottles of hot sauce and tins of cutlery, are mostly communal. As for the food, it’s very good. Nothing on the short list of big or small ‘tings’ is fancy – some is downright sloppy – but it’s bold, memorable stuff. The codfish fritters were brilliant: doughy and golden, with a creamy ginger-laced dipping sauce. But don't forget a plate of reggae wings (juicy chicken slathered in tangy, peppery, tongue-tingling tamarind sauce, plus a pile of sweet crushed pineapple). Oh, and a generous heap of the curried mutton, all mingled messily with rice and peas, green beans and chutney.

It also sells Ting, the Caribbean’s favourite fizzy drink. Rum optional...