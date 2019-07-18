Fish, Wings & Tings
A casual Caribbean joint at Brixton Village market.
If you live in or around Brixton, you’ll have heard of this local stalwart, where larger-than-life Trinidadian owner Brian Danclair dishes up all the flavours of the Caribbean. On top of having one of the dreamiest sites in Brixton Village market – a corner spot, with half the ‘outside’ tables under cover and the rest on the patch by Coldharbour Lane – it’s also known for its effervescent service and blaring reggae tunes.
The battered, bright orange tables, with their bottles of hot sauce and tins of cutlery, are mostly communal. As for the food, it’s very good. Nothing on the short list of big or small ‘tings’ is fancy – some is downright sloppy – but it’s bold, memorable stuff. The codfish fritters were brilliant: doughy and golden, with a creamy ginger-laced dipping sauce. But don't forget a plate of reggae wings (juicy chicken slathered in tangy, peppery, tongue-tingling tamarind sauce, plus a pile of sweet crushed pineapple). Oh, and a generous heap of the curried mutton, all mingled messily with rice and peas, green beans and chutney.
It also sells Ting, the Caribbean’s favourite fizzy drink. Rum optional...
Details
|Address:
|
2 Atlantic Rd
London
SW9 8PS
|Transport:
|Tube: Brixton
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £65.
|Contact:
Users say (21)
Average User Rating
4.7 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:17
- 4 star:3
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:1
- 1 star:0
Absolutely wonderful. My husband and I was looking for something to eat before we went onto a concert (28.5.17). Customer service excellent and the food great. Will definitely come again and tell my family and friends about the place. Actually I would give it six stars.
Delicious jerk chicken, goat curry and make sure to to try the root beer. guy who runs this place is a diamond.
Because it's amazing!
Awesome jerk chicken and curried goat BOOM!!!
For the pure taste of Caribbean chicken jerk. Fantastic!!!
Inexpensive, quick, friendly, cod fish fritters are 'like a high 5 from Jesus. They ain't lying...
Simple and authentic. Great food very reasonably priced. Goat curry recommended.
Authentic Caribbean food Lovely service
Buzzy, fantastic authentic food, Goats Curry to die for and good service! Love it!
Amazing local food and the most memorable service. So many good birthdays had here!
For the best goat curry in Brixton, love the hot sauce!
have the cod fish fritters
The place was packed in the sunshine on Sunday. Food is excellent. Crispy and tasty cod balls. Goat Curry plate entirely cleaned by my companion and really scrumptious coconut prawn curry rotis washed down with a fiery homemade ginger beer and rum. Marvellous value, relaxed atmosphere and it comes out of a tiny kitchen.
Yes, the food is very tasty but when you only have 6 different mains on offer, having only 3 available is not really good enough. They didn't have any rotis to make the wraps - they sell them at the market and in Tescos just up Acre lane, how hard is it to get a supply in? What made this more frustrating was that we were only told this after we had been there for 10-15 minutes and had already chosen what we wanted. Even though there were maybe only 8 other diners at the restaurant it took almost an hour for our food to come out and even then our starter never turned up. It still hadn't arrived when we finished our mains so we got the bill and left. The food was decent, great jerk chicken, tasty curry and good coleslaw and curry sauce to go with it but waiting that length of time in this sort of establishment is really not good enough. I could have gone to the market, picked up the ingredients and made my own jerk chicken from scratch and it would have been quicker than this.
The BEST Caribbean food I have ever eaten. Such a fabulous place visited a Sunday back over a month ago and have been for Sunday late lunch practically every week since. Always have a Rum & Ting (or 5).Owner & service lovely & friendly always acknowledges you. The codfish fritters are absolutely amazing and the juicy tempura prawns to start! I tend to go for the coconut prawn curry which is absolutely amazing or the goat curry. The coleslaw is the magic touch to the dishes! Tend to spend a lot longer than expected especially in the nice weather just people watching all coming out of Brixton Village and mingling on the arcade courtyard! Really lovely spot definitely worth a visit
