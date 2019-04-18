Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Goodman Canary Wharf

Bringing Manhattan to Canary Wharf’s temples of mammon, this branch of Goodman’s Russian-owned steakhouse chain is a well-upholstered venue specialising in grass-fed beef from both sides of the Atlantic. Big windows, leather banquettes and low-slung lighting create an industrial spin on the classic comfy gents’ club, while the menu put meat centre stage. Peruse the tray of raw cuts from the ageing room before ordering, say, a Josper-grilled 400g Yorkshire Ridings fillet, Galician Blond or USDA Nebraska T-bone with sauces and sides. If you’re up for a blowout, top and tail your meat-fest with tuna tartare, crab cakes or spinach ravioli, plus a calorific dessert (cheesecake or chocolate torte). Drink something Californian from the hefty wine list.

Goodman specialises in steak. Our chefs source the best beef from both sides of the Atlantic – from premium USDA corn-fed herds to grass-fed Scottish beef, grain-fed Irish Angus and rare breed Belted Galloway from the Lake District in England

Address: 3 South Quay
London
E14 9RU
Transport: Tube: Canary Wharf
No disrespect but this place is like a glorified pub that has some good quality steaks at quite expensive price.

The staff makes a effort to make it look high-end but not sure it is successful enough.

I had high hopes for the steak restaurant after hearing good things from friends, but it was just average and very overpriced! Our party had a private table toward the back of the restaurant and even had a waiter bring out all of the steak on a platter to describe each flavour/texture. I had the chicken with new potatoes, shallots and chesnuts with truffle mac n cheese in the end which was OK. At £7 a glass, the Pinot Grigio was beautiful but again, more than it was worth. Lovely venue, stunning bar, but average food. Not sure I'd revisit.

