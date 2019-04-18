Goodman Canary Wharf

Bringing Manhattan to Canary Wharf’s temples of mammon, this branch of Goodman’s Russian-owned steakhouse chain is a well-upholstered venue specialising in grass-fed beef from both sides of the Atlantic. Big windows, leather banquettes and low-slung lighting create an industrial spin on the classic comfy gents’ club, while the menu put meat centre stage. Peruse the tray of raw cuts from the ageing room before ordering, say, a Josper-grilled 400g Yorkshire Ridings fillet, Galician Blond or USDA Nebraska T-bone with sauces and sides. If you’re up for a blowout, top and tail your meat-fest with tuna tartare, crab cakes or spinach ravioli, plus a calorific dessert (cheesecake or chocolate torte). Drink something Californian from the hefty wine list.