Situated just as stroll from Piccadilly Circus, the swanky London outpost of Italian-based Grom sells gelato ‘come una volta’ (‘like it used to be’), along with sorbets on sticks, cioccolata calda (hot chocolate), affogato and a range of additive-free cookies. Their luscious ice cream certainly has a very different texture to your usual scoop – extremely creamy and dense, with pure natural flavours up front. The signature combo involves pastry cream and lemon peel, but also try torroncino (Italian nougat), green pistachio or one of the specials – perhaps liquorice, marrons glacés or ‘cassata siciliana’ with ricotta, almonds and candied citrus fruits. You can buy Grom’s ice creams in cones or paper cups, and they’re also sold in dinky jars like moisturising cream.

Address: 16-18 Piccadilly Avenue
London
W1J 0DF
Transport: Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Contact:
www.grom.it/en
Long anticipated Italian gelateria, beloved by most Italians I know, has finally arrived in London. The consistency of their gelato is like no other, they’re extremely creamy and dense, a bit heavy, very unique. The size of the portions is a bit disappointing, though. The flavours are all very natural, there are about 15 of them available, including sorbets, and they are served in cones or paper cups. For the heat wave I recommend trying their lemon granita (popular Silician crushed ice dessert, but don’t think slushy!). The shop also offers marmalades, biscuts and big tabs of their most popular flavours. 

