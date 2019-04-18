Situated just as stroll from Piccadilly Circus, the swanky London outpost of Italian-based Grom sells gelato ‘come una volta’ (‘like it used to be’), along with sorbets on sticks, cioccolata calda (hot chocolate), affogato and a range of additive-free cookies. Their luscious ice cream certainly has a very different texture to your usual scoop – extremely creamy and dense, with pure natural flavours up front. The signature combo involves pastry cream and lemon peel, but also try torroncino (Italian nougat), green pistachio or one of the specials – perhaps liquorice, marrons glacés or ‘cassata siciliana’ with ricotta, almonds and candied citrus fruits. You can buy Grom’s ice creams in cones or paper cups, and they’re also sold in dinky jars like moisturising cream.