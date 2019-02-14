Henrietta Bistro

A Basque-influenced small-plates spot at Covent Garden’s boutique Henrietta hotel.

The bistro at the boutique Henrietta Hotel remains best known for an old tenant: it’s where chef Ollie Dabbous cooked in the period between his eponymous restaurant and Mayfair’s Hide. But more fool the unaware. Under Sylvain Roucayrol, it’s become an extremely decent Basque-influenced spot with a chic mid-century-styled dining area and a menu of small plates that err from conventionally delicious to actively interesting.

Of the former, there were little bar snacks of salty cecina ham flecked with fennel seeds and smoky jamon croquetas fashioned from cloud-light bechamel. A dessert of crema Catalana was positively ambrosial. All great, though, to be fair, not exactly groundbreaking. Flashes of invention included the densely chewy raisins scattered across a plate of scallop ceviche, and the freeze-dried strawberry powder dusting a kick-ass burrata – the subtle sweet-sharpness cutting through the clean taste of the mozzarella and its pool of basil oil.

There were two clear highlights. First, dinky cubes of tuna tartare, served on a smear of excellent tahini and liberally covered with sheaves of truffle. The delicate combo of fungal notes, sparklingly fresh fish and sesame nuttiness was genuinely wizard. Less subtle was a picture-perfect burger: rich Basque beef topped with cured txistorra sausage and lardo. It was expensive, but good value. Save a near-argument over an erroneously served mussel escabeche – we didn’t order it, they insisted on leaving it anyway and then seemed peeved when we flagged its inclusion on the bill – service was extremely affable. Henrietta is an ace little Covent Garden spot that more than deserves to step out of the shadow of its former chef.