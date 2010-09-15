Although the name tells diners what to expect, there’s more to Hix than chops and oysters – Blythburgh pork crackling with apple sauce, for example (an ideal nibble), or irresistible deep-fried sprats with caper mayonnaise, followed by roast free-range Goosnargh chicken with wild garlic sauce (for two). But oysters (there’s always a choice, Helford natives for £3.20 each, say, or Colchester rocks at £2.95), chops and steaks feature prominently. Most diners have been male whenever we’ve dined here. We watched in admiration as one table tucked into a medley of steaks; the choice includes porterhouse (for two) and hanger steak with baked bone marrow. We can vouch for the barbecued Galloway beef ribs. Mixed beets with goat’s curd and watercress is among the lighter starters. Puds are nicely retro with modern twists; you can stick to steamed treacle sponge with custard, or dare to try absinthe jelly with vanilla ice-cream. Alongside the global wine list there’s a good choice of beers and ciders, including Hix Oyster Ale, brewed by Palmers of Bridport. Like St John nearby, Hix offers feasts for ten or more people. Owner Mark Hix is also director of food at the Albemarle.
|Venue name:
|Hix Oyster & Chop House
|Contact:
|Address:
|
36-37 Greenhill Rents
London
EC1M 6BN
|Cross street:
|off Cowcross Street
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Fri noon-11pm; Sat 5-11pm; Sun noon-10pm
|Transport:
|Tube: Farringdon tube/rail
|Price:
|Main courses £16.50-£36.50; set menus £19.50-£24.50
|Menu:
|View Menu
Average User Rating
3.1 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:4
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:5
- 1 star:1
Steak tartare and chilled reds - best option on a Sunday / Monday
Lovely place for a great value quality Sunday roast. Not overly pretentious (a more laid back Hix) or busy (although we went late) with a good friendly service and a nice atmosphere. The roast beef and all the sides to share where delicious as was the included dessert! Somewhere that actually lives up to its reputation. Can't wait to go back!
Well, aside from getting food poisoning from their rotten oysters and not receiving a refund as of one month later, I would have to say this restaurant is disappointing. Trussed-up gastropub fare that is priced to part nitwit financiers with the maximum amount of cash. Completely overpriced. The steaks were average, starters and desserts average, cocktails were good (but then they should be at £12 a pop) and did I mention their oysters were poisonous? Save your money (and your stomach!) there are a thousand better places to eat in London.
Just had a great meal for two at Hix Farringdon, our friends highly recommended this restaurant and it certainly didn't disappoint. Oysters to start were fantastic along with a tasty prawn cocktail. Hix is known for its steaks and chops and rightly so, the porterhouse has to be one of the best in London if not the best, not cheap at £70, but well worth it... We're now going back for their Sunday lunch with live jazz. Can't wait!
They need a new chef!! The oysters were amazing, very fresh and full of flavour, however our main was terrible. We ordered rare steak fillets which came out completely charcoal/burnt on the outside, and blue on the inside. I like my meat rare, but this was inedible. Worth going for the oysters and a cocktail only.
Dinner for 2 - 14.02.13. Oysters: average. Queen scallops: good. Veal chop: good. Fillet steak: way too dry and overcooked, was sent back, the second one was better. To make up for it we were offered an extra portion of chips, which we were then charged for (!!). Really overpriced, with inattentive service. Will not go back - do yourself a favour and go to Hawksmoor instead.
Going to HIX Oyster and Chophouse mid-week was a real treat. It was quite quiet which I suppose is to be expected this side of Christmas but still the staff were all friendly and very attentive and it was nice to see the level of service hadn’t dropped at all. We sat at the bar (which I think is the best seat in the restaurant) and had oysters and champagne to start, by far some of the best i’ve had in London! All the food was outstanding and the whole night was seamless and very enjoyable. Will definitely be back soon.
I'm afraid it's got to be a two-star review to give them a kick up the proverbial to sort their service out and, slightly unfairly perhaps, to reflect the fact that their clientele feel the need for flash photography of their huge steaks. The two of us went for the porterhouse to share- £67.50 for a fillet and sirloin on the bone, served at table. Since everyone else was doing it, my friend couldn't resist taking a snapshot. If you can't beat them...
Difficult to rate this as the service was so slow I had to leave before my main course was served, and we had been at the restaurant for an hour and 20 minutes by this point. Surely at lunchtime the kitchen should have been faster? We were a large table but it had been booked well in advance and the rest of the room was not hugely full. Really disappointed as this was a big treat for me and when I told the waitress I would have to leave she just shrugged, no expression of regret or the offer to wrap up my food so I could take it away. The duck starter was really delicious, though, and the wine that was recommended was excellent.