Ibérica Canary Wharf
A relaxed but reliable Spanish tapas restaurant.
An upmarket tapas chain with four branches in London, Ibérica puts more effort into its menu than you might expect. There’s a short list of classic tapas – including a pedestrian patatas bravas and some crisp-but-oozy serrano ham croquetas – plus another more interesting list of contemporary tapas. We were suspicious of red berry and beetroot gazpacho topped with mint and frozen goat’s cheese, but it worked, being zingy with just a hint of sweetness. Beetroot, pickled fennel and orange salad made a refreshing foil for a splayed confit artichoke with rich sherry sauce. There are also plenty of Spanish cheeses and cured meats, including several varieties of jamón ibérico, plus chicken or seafood paella (for two). From a short list of desserts, a creamy rice pudding came beautifully caramelised on top, like a crema catalana. The Spanish wine list offered more than it could deliver (the first two bottles we chose had run out), but charming service glossed over any glitches.
The Canary Wharf location couldn’t be handier – right next to the shopping centre and surrounded by office blocks – while the decor does a decent impersonation of a certain type of dignified Spanish restaurant: dark wood furnishings, patterned floor tiles, walls lined with bottles and adorned with photos and posters. This branch is on two floors, and in summer there’s also the option of Ibérica’s La Terraza on the grassy square across the road, where a menu of grills, sandwiches and sharing platters is served. After-work drinkers, lap it up.
12 Cabot Square
London
E14 4QQ
|Tube: Canary Wharf
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £110.
It's good, actually very good. Probably one of the best tapas I've ever had. That said I've only been to Spain once. I was in London for business and was glad to go solo dining here. I had the following: Octopus Gallega (Good) - very fresh octopus, though I think smoking it takes away some of it's purist qualities. Grilled white asparagus and artichokes with aioli (Fantastic) - freshness, subtleness, and oomph of aioli makes perfect balance Chorizo lollypops (Good) - great chorizo, and folks that liked the food battered and fried will not be disappointed Black with Cuttlefish, Prawns, and aioli (Good) - though I feel it could have used some lemon or some other acid for better balance. Overall great tapas.
Rude, Ignorant, Poor food, even Worse Service. Staff could not handle a slow Tuesday, we waited an age for our first drink, our food was actually ready before we got our drinks. The cocktail barman had never heard of a Rossini or a Bellini. The food is unseasoned and the waitress scoffed when we asked for salt. The octopus I swear had the texture of vulcanized rubber.The staff with the exception of the host were very unpleasant, our waitress had a face you wouldn't be fed up of slapping. The only smile we got was when we were handed the bill. We attempted to contact the restaurant to give feedback but they don't reply to emails/messages. So if you fancy manky food for over the price while being insulted then this is for you. Up their own holes.
