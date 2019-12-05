Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Ibérica Canary Wharf

A relaxed but reliable Spanish tapas restaurant.

An upmarket tapas chain with four branches in London, Ibérica puts more effort into its menu than you might expect. There’s a short list of classic tapas – including a pedestrian patatas bravas and some crisp-but-oozy serrano ham croquetas – plus another more interesting list of contemporary tapas. We were suspicious of red berry and beetroot gazpacho topped with mint and frozen goat’s cheese, but it worked, being zingy with just a hint of sweetness. Beetroot, pickled fennel and orange salad made a refreshing foil for a splayed confit artichoke with rich sherry sauce. There are also plenty of Spanish cheeses and cured meats, including several varieties of jamón ibérico, plus chicken or seafood paella (for two). From a short list of desserts, a creamy rice pudding came beautifully caramelised on top, like a crema catalana. The Spanish wine list offered more than it could deliver (the first two bottles we chose had run out), but charming service glossed over any glitches.

The Canary Wharf location couldn’t be handier – right next to the shopping centre and surrounded by office blocks – while the decor does a decent impersonation of a certain type of dignified Spanish restaurant: dark wood furnishings, patterned floor tiles, walls lined with bottles and adorned with photos and posters. This branch is on two floors, and in summer there’s also the option of Ibérica’s La Terraza on the grassy square across the road, where a menu of grills, sandwiches and sharing platters is served. After-work drinkers, lap it up.

By: Sarah Guy

Details
Address: 12 Cabot Square
London
E14 4QQ
Transport: Tube: Canary Wharf
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £110.
www.ibericarestaurants.com/restaurants/iberica-canary-wharf
It's good, actually very good. Probably one of the best tapas I've ever had. That said I've only been to Spain once. I was in London for business and was glad to go solo dining here. I had the following: Octopus Gallega (Good) - very fresh octopus, though I think smoking it takes away some of it's purist qualities. Grilled white asparagus and artichokes with aioli (Fantastic) - freshness, subtleness, and oomph of aioli makes perfect balance Chorizo lollypops (Good) - great chorizo, and folks that liked the food battered and fried will not be disappointed Black with Cuttlefish, Prawns, and aioli (Good) - though I feel it could have used some lemon or some other acid for better balance. Overall great tapas.

tastemaker

Great tapas, tasty wine and nice atmosphere- Iberica in Canary Wharf is definitely worth a visit if you fancy some classic Spanish treats. You can’t really go wrong with any of the options on the menu, from the delicious trio of cheeses, the iberica mini burgers or the croquetas. Pair it up with a Malbec tempranillo, sit back and enjoy.  


tastemaker

This is the best spanish restaurant in canary wharf. Have been here couple of times and was never disappointed.

There is a nice bar area for drinks downstairs and main dining area is situated upstairs. The decor and ambience is cosy and service is excellent.

We had a few plates to share among two of us and my favourite was the octopus and croquettes. Definitely going Back again!

Tastemaker

I’ve finally found my favourite Spanish restaurant in London.

Love the decoration, the staff and the atmosphere.

The food is delicious and the wine choices exquisite.

Will definitely go back very soon.

Tastemaker

My friend and I had dinner here last week and I was very pleased. A waitress came to our table promptly after seating. I had the asparagus and cheese on toast, the cod brandada and the special, the aubergine with honey and pine nuts. The first was my favourite as it was sprinkled with sea salt which only enhanced the rich cheese flavour. Good tapa size as well. The cod was a bit oddly presented IMO with three small swirls like hummus and a similar texture. Still, the cod flavour shone through. The half aubergine was ample and heartily studded with pine nuts which I appreciated as I LOVE them. I thought the taste was a bit fishy but I think my taste buds were off as the waitress confirmed there was no fish sauce used. I still ate it all!

I think the tapas are fairly priced for London from about £4-6 each.

We only had a problem getting a server at the very end to pay the check but otherwise was impressed how good service was. A rarity in London!

Tastemaker

This is probably one of the top places to dine in Canary Wharf, which has a competitive range of restaurants to cater to the business folk. The staff are extremely pleasant and well trained, and they are really attentive. I attended a private event here and even though it was completely full and we were sat on the upstairs corner, we did not feel neglected at all. The food is so good, especially if you are lucky enough to have executive chef Nacho Manzano in the house. I will definitely be returning and would highly recommend this for any occasion!

Tastemaker

Don't get sidetracked by the main courses, as tapas is the best way to go here. Love the mini burgers and the aspargus toast, and the ham croquettes are also a safe bet. If your hunger takes you the mains, the pork chops are generous and tasty. Good selection of wines at moderate prices. Service, though, could really use an upgrade.  


Rude, Ignorant, Poor food, even Worse Service. Staff could not handle a slow Tuesday, we waited an age for our first drink, our food was actually ready before we got our drinks. The cocktail barman had never heard of a Rossini or a Bellini. The food is unseasoned and the waitress scoffed when we asked for salt. The octopus I swear had the texture of vulcanized rubber.The staff with the exception of the host were very unpleasant, our waitress had a face you wouldn't be fed up of slapping. The only smile we got was when we were handed the bill. We attempted to contact the restaurant to give feedback but they don't reply to emails/messages. So if you fancy manky food for over the price while being insulted then this is for you. Up their own holes.

