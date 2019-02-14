A Filipino small plate joint in Hoxton.

Kinilaw & Buko is where you take friends when you want them to think that you’re cooler than you really are. Filipino small plates and a dynamic cocktail menu make it a perfect hangout or date-night destination, and if you want to keep drinking after hours, just sneak through to 100 Hoxton, the bar at the back. Chef Francis Puyat is behind the stove at both venues, displaying his Filipino heritage, classic training, and years of experience at NOPI.

Kinilaw is Filipino-style ceviche that uses vinegar more than lime to season fresh fish. The majority of the menu is naturally gluten-free, too. Kilawin Coconut Fire featured soft and creamy bream with coconut vinegar and a little warmth from the jalapeño. Scallop Kinilaw had a clever fermented roe garnish with a satisfying zing of lime and lightly pickled cucumber. Mustasa Cradled Duck Egg was the only cold dish that didn’t hit all the right notes: finely chopped egg, cured yolk and tomatoes were muddled and indistinct. Crispy shallots featured on several dishes, but there’s no such thing as too much deep-fried onion.

Hot dishes come off the grill, including squares of pork belly adobo with skin so sweet and sticky it coats your teeth. Pyongyang Chicken Skewers were moist with a coconut sambal marinade that sat perfectly on chicken skin crackling rice.

The ‘buko’ bit in the restaurant’s name refers to handmade coconut ice cream. Bubble tea gets a gelato makeover in the Ube Buko dessert, with kalamansi lime tapioca pearls on top of purple yam and coconut sorbet. If you ever wondered whether pig fat tasted good in a dessert, try the lechon ice cream with condensed milk, salt, pepper and caramel popcorn. You will see that the answer is a resounding yes.