London’s best cycle cafés
Good for the body, the soul and the ozone layer – cycling is basically the new religion, and London is best explored on a bike, preferably wearing full lycra. The community spirit among devotees is pretty strong too. The best way to get in on it is at one of the capital’s niche cycle cafés – pit-stops where cyclists can get repairs done while downing a top-notch coffee and loading up on pie for the audax ahead. Whether you actually own a bike, or you’re just popping by because cyclists have good thighs – this is your ultimate guide.
This cycle shop in Hoxton repairs and sells old bikes, and also serves cake and local Dark Arts coffee (with a punchy two shots as standard).
Popular with City cycle couriers, this friendly little shop combines knowledgeable service, a few bikes and accessories, and a very healthy little café. Freshly squeezed fruit juices and smoothies are the speciality (and they’ll even rent you a smoothie-making bicycle if you’re so inclined) – but there’s also Square Mile coffee, tea and a few cakes for a little indulgence. Seating is limited to a few stools in the window or a bench outside next to the cycle path.
This café/restaurant might not have an actual bike workshop, but it’s otherwise velo-centric. There’s an all-day menu of bike-themed dishes across breakfast, brunch and pizzas (the ’nduja laden Tourmalet and Luganica sausage and pistachio-flecked Sa Calobra among ’em), plus gallons of craft beer and Allpress coffee. There are plenty of bike hooks for temporary storage, and they screen major races. Oh, and there’s a second branch near Balham. Wheely good stuff.
A high-quality bike café on Deptford High Street, serving simple but good food and drink.
Opened in April 2010, this café, repair shop and events space caters for the cool new breed of London cyclist, and is still the cycle café par excellence in London for ambience. It serves Square Mile coffee, pies, soups, stews, cakes and pastries, and you can get a beer or a glass of wine.
A flagship for the eponymous bicycle brand, this East Sheen shop has a natty café attached, as well as a TV for screening the year’s big races. There’s good coffee to boot: a blend sourced from Jersey coffee shop/cycle shop Big Maggy’s, created by former Paris Roubaix winning cyclist Magnus Backstedt. Just FYI.
Tooting’s ever-improving Broadway Market now has a teeny cyclist’s sanctuary in the form of Pedal Back. This café-cum-workshop dishes up espresso-based coffees, decent brunches, cake, beer and cocktails alongside the repairs and velo spares – making it the perfect one-stop shop after a killer ride (or a heavy night). There are boozy happy hours on Friday and Saturday, too.
Rapha is now the coffee shop and store of choice for the discerning (read: moneyed) cyclist. Besides stacks of beautiful cycle clothing at eye-popping prices, there’s a gorgeous café with chummy service. It’s the venue of choice for cycle teams to celebrate (including Team Sky, back when Rapha used to provide the kit).
An SE5 cycle café offering stone-baked pizzas, toasted sandwiches, cakes and coffee (plus a pool table and games console).
