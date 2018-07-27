London’s best cycle cafés

From serious roadies to fixie fiends and leisurely day riders, here are the best cafés where you can get your bike fixed while enjoying some coffee and cake
By Time Out London Food & Drink

Good for the body, the soul and the ozone layer – cycling is basically the new religion, and London is best explored on a bike, preferably wearing full lycra. The community spirit among devotees is pretty strong too. The best way to get in on it is at one of the capital’s niche cycle  cafés – pit-stops where cyclists can get repairs done while downing a top-notch coffee and loading up on pie for the audax ahead. Whether you actually own a bike, or you’re just popping by because cyclists have good thighs – this is your ultimate guide.

Shopping
Cyclelab
Popular with City cycle couriers, this friendly little shop combines knowledgeable service, a few bikes and accessories, and a very healthy little café. Freshly squeezed fruit juices and smoothies are the speciality (and they’ll even rent you a smoothie-making bicycle if you’re so inclined) – but there’s also Square Mile coffee, tea and a few cakes for a little indulgence. Seating is limited to a few stools in the window or a bench outside next to the cycle path.

icon-location-pin Shoreditch
The Dynamo
Restaurants, Cafés
The Dynamo
This café/restaurant might not have an actual bike workshop, but it’s otherwise velo-centric. There’s an all-day menu of bike-themed dishes across breakfast, brunch and pizzas (the ’nduja laden Tourmalet and Luganica sausage and pistachio-flecked Sa Calobra among ’em), plus gallons of craft beer and Allpress coffee. There are plenty of bike hooks for temporary storage, and they screen major races. Oh, and there’s a second branch near Balham. Wheely good stuff.

icon-location-pin East Putney
New_LookMumNoHands.jpg
Restaurants, Cafés
Look Mum No Hands!
Opened in April 2010, this café, repair shop and events space caters for the cool new breed of London cyclist, and is still the cycle café par excellence in London for ambience. It serves Square Mile coffee, pies, soups, stews, cakes and pastries, and you can get a beer or a glass of wine.

icon-location-pin Old Street
Restaurants, Cafés
Machine
A happy-go-lucky, grease-free (their words) cycle café in Borough. Work your way through the menu of Monmouth coffee, sandwiches, cakes and a hearty ‘stew of the day’ when you’ve had your fill of tires, headsets, crank tools and the like.

icon-location-pin Elephant and Castle
Micycle
Shopping
Micycle
On a side road between Essex Road and Liverpool Road, this repair shop and café has the bonus of a leafy little garden in which to sip your coffee while your bike gets serviced. The menu’s very limited, so best stick to the cappuccino.

icon-location-pin Barnsbury
Pearson Cafe
Shopping
Pearson
A flagship for the eponymous bicycle brand, this East Sheen shop has a natty café attached, as well as a TV for screening the year’s big races. There’s good coffee to boot: a blend sourced from Jersey coffee shop/cycle shop Big Maggy’s, created by former Paris Roubaix winning cyclist Magnus Backstedt. Just FYI.

icon-location-pin East Sheen
Restaurants, Cafés
Pedal Back Café
Tooting’s ever-improving Broadway Market now has a teeny cyclist’s sanctuary in the form of Pedal Back. This café-cum-workshop dishes up espresso-based coffees, decent brunches, cake, beer and cocktails alongside the repairs and velo spares – making it the perfect one-stop shop after a killer ride (or a heavy night). There are boozy happy hours on Friday and Saturday, too.

icon-location-pin Tooting
Rapha.JPG
Restaurants, Cafés
Rapha Cycle Club
Rapha is now the coffee shop and store of choice for the discerning (read: moneyed) cyclist. Besides stacks of beautiful cycle clothing at eye-popping prices, there’s a gorgeous café with chummy service. It’s the venue of choice for cycle teams to celebrate (including Team Sky, back when Rapha used to provide the kit).

icon-location-pin Soho
