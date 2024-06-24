Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Inamo
Inamo

Incredible London lunch deals (from a fiver!)

You want lunch for less? You got lunch for less.

Inamo

Written by Afua Aidoo
Ecomm Content and Ops Exec
Advertising

Boy has lunch has got expensive! Well, everything’s got expensive, but when you walk out of [redacted], a tenner down with only a soggy sarnie for show for it, something’s definitely up. But that’s where we come in, because Time Out Offers have bagged some incredible deals to get you eating lunch for less, just like the good old days. 

And if you like what you see? There are loads more great offers at Time Out Offers, from exhibitions to events, drinks, getaways and yep, more great food deals. 

For a fiver... mostly

Any salad bowl at Chopaluna

Any salad bowl at Chopaluna
Any salad bowl at Chopaluna
Chopaluna

What? Your choice from seven healthy salads. Or you can create your own.

Where? Bloomsbury, Holborn or Wembley Park

How much? £5.

Check availability

Coco di Mama pasta pot

Coco di Mama pasta pot
Coco di Mama pasta pot
coco di mama

What? Any pasta pot, any pasta, any size, any sauce!

Where? Choose one of Coco di Mama’s 14 central London locations.

How much? £5.

Check availability
Advertising

A 12-inch pizza at Icco

A 12-inch pizza at Icco
A 12-inch pizza at Icco
Icco

What? A 12-inch margherita pizza plus any topping at ICCO.

Where? Goodge Street or Camden High Street.

How much? £5.

Check availability

A Korean rice box from Shoyu

A Korean rice box from Shoyu
A Korean rice box from Shoyu
Shoyu

What? A Korean rice box with chicken or crispy tofu.

Where? Procter Street, Holborn.

How much? £5.99.

Check availability
Advertising

A hot Luna Melt at Chopaluna

A hot Luna Melt at Chopaluna
A hot Luna Melt at Chopaluna
Chopaluna

What? Your choice from four signature melts.

Where? Bloomsbury, Holborn and Wembley Park.

How much? £6.

Check availability

For a tenner (or thereabouts)

A burger and any soda or shake at Chicken Shop

A burger and any soda or shake at Chicken Shop
A burger and any soda or shake at Chicken Shop
Chicken Shop

What? A signature burger plus any soda or shake.

Where? Soho, Baker Street, Notting Hill, Islington, Camden and Putney.

How much? £9.95

Check availability

A roll, a main and a drink at The Sushi Co.

A roll, a main and a drink at The Sushi Co.
A roll, a main and a drink at The Sushi Co.
Sushi Co.

What? A hosomaki roll, a hot main and your choice of soft drink.

Where? Choose from 16 locations across London.

How much? £9.99.

Check availability
Show moreLoading animation

For about £15

Advertising
Advertising
Show moreLoading animation

Want to see the whole lot?

Oblix

We've got a load more, right this way...

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    London for less
      Advertising
      Back to Top

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.