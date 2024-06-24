Incredible London lunch deals (from a fiver!)

You want lunch for less? You got lunch for less.

Boy has lunch has got expensive! Well, everything’s got expensive, but when you walk out of [redacted], a tenner down with only a soggy sarnie for show for it, something’s definitely up. But that’s where we come in, because Time Out Offers have bagged some incredible deals to get you eating lunch for less, just like the good old days.

And if you like what you see? There are loads more great offers at Time Out Offers, from exhibitions to events, drinks, getaways and yep, more great food deals.