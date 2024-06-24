Incredible London lunch deals (from a fiver!)

Any salad bowl at Chopaluna
What? Your choice from seven healthy salads. Or you can create your own.
Where? Bloomsbury, Holborn or Wembley Park
How much? £5.
Boy has lunch has got expensive! Well, everything’s got expensive, but when you walk out of [redacted], a tenner down with only a soggy sarnie for show for it, something’s definitely up. But that’s where we come in, because Time Out Offers have bagged some incredible deals to get you eating lunch for less, just like the good old days.
And if you like what you see? There are loads more great offers at Time Out Offers, from exhibitions to events, drinks, getaways and yep, more great food deals.
What? Any pasta pot, any pasta, any size, any sauce!
Where? Choose one of Coco di Mama’s 14 central London locations.
How much? £5.
What? A 12-inch margherita pizza plus any topping at ICCO.
Where? Goodge Street or Camden High Street.
How much? £5.
What? A Korean rice box with chicken or crispy tofu.
Where? Procter Street, Holborn.
How much? £5.99.
What? Your choice from four signature melts.
Where? Bloomsbury, Holborn and Wembley Park.
How much? £6.
What? A signature burger plus any soda or shake.
Where? Soho, Baker Street, Notting Hill, Islington, Camden and Putney.
How much? £9.95
What? A hosomaki roll, a hot main and your choice of soft drink.
Where? Choose from 16 locations across London.
How much? £9.99.
What? Two Mediterranean-inspired lunch dishes plus unlimited Turkish tea.
Where? Cabot Square, Canary Wharf.
How much? £15.
What? Pan-Asian tapas or sushi plus sides and a mocktail at Inamo.
Where? Covent Garden and Soho.
How much? £14.95.
What? An amuse-bouche from the chef and your choice of Southern main.
Where? Haymarket.
How much? £14.95.
What? your choice of burger plus a pint of beer or a glass of wine.
Where? Chalk Farm.
How much? £14.95.
What? Four third-pints of beer plus your choice from eight signature burgers.
Where? Choose from 12 central London locations.
How much? £15.95
What? Two courses and prosecco at an iconic Soho French restaurant.
Where? Dean Street, Soho.
How much? £15.
