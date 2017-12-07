Madame D

‘So what’s Himalayan food like, then?’. This is pretty much everyone’s first question when I tell them about Madame D. The answer? Well, the flavours are a little like those of inland China (intense, rather than delicate), just without the bam-bam fire. Plus the odd velvety nod to north India. What makes Madame D special, though, is that the chefs really know their way around a kitchen. It’s from the same kick-ass crew behind Indian joint Gunpowder, only this time, they’ve gone into the hills of Nepal for inspiration. So if you love good food and you’re the sort of person that broadly likes the food of south and south-east Asia, then, yes, you’ll be into it.

My favourite dish? A buxum cushion of aubergine, stuffed with juicy mushrooms and slathered in a mysterious-looking brown sauce. Basically ugly. And yet beautiful. Soft and rich, it chimed one moment with sweet, the next with salt. Then – pause – and listen with your taste buds, for mellow garlic and gentle heat. There’s the crunch of nuts, the hum of spring onions.

Do not miss naga chilli beef puffs, either. Technically these are a snack. They’re also only £3.50 each. Order at least one per person or be prepared for a scuffle. They are a homage to the dry, fiery beef chilli you get in Nagaland (one of the most remote parts of north-east India, close to the Burmese border). Normally it’s served with just rice, but here they’ve taken small spoonfuls and popped them into extra-buttery homemade pastry which they’ve first lined with slow-cooked, caramelised onions , to balance out the spice. There’s sweet and heat and meat and oh so much butter. Imagine a round samosa, only better.

And do get the Himalayan fried chicken, too. I thought I was bored of fried chicken until I tried it. It’s served as a single escalope, cut into strips. The shell is not at all greasy, but ferociously crisp: it almost makes an audible ‘crunch’ when you eat it, like biting into a stick of celery. The meat inside is tender. There’s a sharp, vinegary dipping sauce.

One of the nicest things about this place is the vibe. It’s a small room above an east London pub (on busy nights, it also takes over the downstairs bar). So yes, there are period features: cornices, a ceiling rose… a proper fireplace. In contrast, the furniture is basic and bare. On the night of my visit, the music was vibrant, the mantelpiece lined with enough candles to launch an impromptu seance. For atmosphere and small plates that break the mould, yet are somehow still familiar, pay Madame D a call.

By: Tania Ballantine

Posted:

Venue name: Madame D
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 76 Commercial Street
London
E1 6LY
Transport: Tube: Aldgate East
Price: Dinner for two withDinner for two with drinks and service: around £90.
Being a huge fan of Gunpowder, I was eager to try their new sister restaurant. I was also delighted to see that Madame D offered delivery so on a quiet night in, decided to try it. The Himalayan fried chicken was a bit dry and pretty cold and had obviously not traveled well. However, it was tasty and the spicy accompaniments with the prawn crackers made for a good dish. For my first taste, I was a little disappointed, however it hasn't put me off trying it again and I look forward to visiting the restaurant soon.

Dark, buzzing, delicious. Madam D ticks all of those boxes; it’s the sort of place that reminds you why you live in London and to get out and about on a Friday night and enjoy it. Himalayan food may not sound like the cuisine you’ve been missing but let that spur you into making a booking here and finding out for yourself that actually, it just might be.


A one page menu make it worth going with a group of friends and ordering one of everything – your waitress may, like ours did, raise an eyebrow and murmur politely that it’s quite a lot of food but trust me, it’s worth it and you’ll nail it, no problem.

Standout starters worth going back for include naga chilli beef puffs that are golden & crisp shelled with a fluffy, meaty, spicy interior and excellent homemade pickles. The Himalayan fried chicken is gorgeously gnarly and the Tiffin Masala lamb noodles are soft & moreish, made all the better – as everything is – with the addition of a crispy fried egg. Hakka chilli paneer is a knockout vegetarian dish – everything is so deftly spiced – and the whole baked sea bass is tender, light and splendidly Instagrammable. 


Best dish on the menu by a Himalayan mountain climb though is the aubergine stuffed with mushrooms and topped with crunchy crumb. It’s meaty, it’s savoury, it’s got an umami kick that’ll have you scraping every last smear of sauce from the plate and as someone who’s only recently learning to love the humble eggplant, dishes like this are the reason for this conversion. As a watch-out, there are a couple of plates I’d probably not bother ordering a second time – broccoli with chilli was nice but not a million miles away from what you could do at home and a sticky, shiny duck leg had a ‘I-want-that-now!’ appearance but a disappointingly dry texture.


Madam D comes from the same stable of people who gave us Gunpowder & Gul and Sepoy and it’s not hard to see why their empire is growing in the capital. Combining – for the most part – superbly flavoured food that delivers something a little different with an in-restaurant vibe that’s very cool but still accessible is harder than it sounds and in this narrow little hotspot opposite Spitalfields Market, Madame D has done just that.

A cute little restaurant/bar in spitalfields area. I was super excited to read the menu online before. The restaurant is informal and cute but the menu is not cheap. The food was amazing though, great mix of flavours and dishes which are really unique. But the service was not good and we felt rush to move from the table even though they neve gave us a deadline. It was disappointing as the food was very good.

We tried to book a table for a Himalayn feast a month in advance of our visit only to be told that they only take bookings for over 6 people. We arrived and they told us that they were fully booked in the upstairs restaurant so we should have booked online. It was all very confusing. Anyway we managed to get a seat downstairs in the bar area, after being told there was a 2 hour wait for a table upstairs. It's quite a weird set-up as the bar downstairs seems totally disjointed from the restaurant but they have tables sitting downstairs.

All I can say is that we should probably have waited as the bar was very loud and busy when you're trying to catch up with friends and eat!

We ordered 9 dishes between 3 of us and this was enough food. Everything was quite spicy  (expected) but all very well flavoured. My favourites were the duck leg and the Kathmandu curry which was a surprise, stand out dish.

The service upstairs was brilliant but when we were taken downstairs, it was a totally different story. It was quite slow and not very attentive with glasses not being topped up.

I think if we were seated in the restaurant I'd have given the restaurant 4 stars but the bar atmosphere ruined it for me.

Himalayan Delights!


Walking upstairs to this boutique style restaurant felt like we were about to eat vast culinary delights in the comfort of our own living room. Cosy and intimate, expect to share a table with other East London foodies. This new restaurant has been set-up by founders of the successful Indian restaurant, Gunpowder, strategically placed across the road to absorb the crowds that form.


The focus of Madame D’s is Himalayan cuisine – the dishes evidently show Nepalese, Tibetan and Chinese influences in this understated and no-thrills venue. Following the theme of Gunpowder, hearty and home cooked style food is served. Whilst the service is friendly and accommodating this new restaurant is evidently having a few teething issues. The oven breaking meant the seabass was cooked in a ‘slightly different way’ – the fish was succulent yet on the slightly overcooked ‘mushy’ side. 


The paneer dish lacked a burst of flavour, disappointing when its dark, rich appearance looked so promising. However, the fried chicken stole the show – juicy and succulent with a perfectly crisp coating that included a coriander flavoured sauce drizzled inside to add vibrancy and intensity.


Overall the menu is both exciting and promising, mixing cultures and experiences through dining. Some dishes need to up the notch in terms of flavour and heat whilst aiming to keep the simplistic and comforting home cooked style Madame D’s prides itself on. Once the restaurant finds it feet, there’s huge potential here and the menu offers a unique selling point for the area.