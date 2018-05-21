Milk Teeth

A younger sister to Balham's much-loved Milk, specialising in inventive Antipodean brunch and coffee.

Fans of Balham’s cult brunch hangout M1lk were chuffed to hear that a spin-off was opening just down the Northern Line. M1lk Teeth is on a scrappy but evolving stretch of Mitcham Road and is, cliché or not, a jewel in the rough. A calmer, more grown-up take on the original, it’s the kind of place that plays gangster rap, but not at a volume that says ‘kids can fuck right off’. In fact, there were several families with tiny humans in tow, while a handful of headphones-in-laptops-on hipsters sat sipping flat whites around the communal table. The breezy young Aussie staff gave everyone an equally warm welcome.

It’s a high-ceilinged space, with lots of light and a look that’s deliciously retro-cool. Dark exposed bricks may be a bit obvious, but there are also beige tiles, faux-marble tables and a ceiling that’s either half-finished or half-started.

Everyone comes for brunch. The Young Betty was essentially a trendy eggs benedict, with terrific sourdough (thickly, chewy, crusty) instead of the traditional English muffin. You can have it with a couple of slices of dry-cure bacon, smoked salmon, or – and here’s where it gets interesting – with buttery-soft, smoked eel. Just brilliant.

Smoothies, juices and cakes were also great. Try the Polly, a mango smoothie thick with the scent of fragrant lemon verbena, or a slice of the moist, fluffy banana bread, which came with a crunch-edged, wattleseed-studded butter. M1lk Teeth may be the baby of the family, but it’s already proving it can hold its own with the big boys.