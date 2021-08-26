Dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner... Batman! Yep, it’s only a Caped Crusader-themed restaurant. It might sound gimmicky but diners are in for a proper superheroic treat at Park Row. Enter via a secret mahogany bookcase, follow the bat signal all the way downstairs to the bat cave and through the ominous supervillain-esque entrance to reveal another world. The first thing you’ll notice is how grand the space is. We’re talking 18,000 sq ft, five separate areas (yes, five) and its own colossal floor plan here.

Dress up fancy, but strictly no fancy dress because nobody will be in costume and you will be turned away if you show up in a mask and cape. We didn’t have the £195 spare for the 11-course tasting menu at the intimate 20-seater Monarch Theatre, which is protected from view from other diners behind a giant metal box, but we opted for a three-course meal at the Iceberg Lounge.

The starters—a chunky hand-cut steak tartare, confit egg, fried beef tendons, Berswell cheese—a slightly too fussy dish with unnecessary tapioca cracker add-ons and lacked a little oomph. The fish course main was a meaty and faultless dover sole à la grenbloise topped with tiny croutons and samphire. A fanciful twist comes in with the rich sides. The potato lobster croquettes, bathed in crème fraîche and aruga caviar. Breadcrumbed mac and cheese with light (a little too light) dusting of truffle shavings. Seal the meal off with the multisensory ‘A Kiss from a Rose’ dessert. Fans will know that this is an ode to the Batman Forever soundtrack and comes complete with a real rose dipped in liquid nitrogen crumbled and sprinkled over a lemon and raspberry tart. Staff were attentive and the service was smooth. One of the waiters even put a hood over my dish in between toilet breaks to keep food warm, which was a nice touch.

Still, part of the pleasure of dining at Park Row is its frills and absorbing the classiness without being too white tablecloth stuffy. There’s no getting away from the fact this is going to be an expensive night, but these prices are roughly in line with its upmarket Soho neighbours. Along with the top-notch nosh, die hard Batman fans can have fun spotting all the subtle Easter eggs. From Catwoman’s Rogue gallery featuring reproductions of world-famous stolen art on the walls to Old Gotham City – a speakeasy style cocktail bar and a lounge bar named Pennyworth’s – after Batman’s butler, Alfred and Jack Nicholson’s The Joker bust in the speakeasy bar. But whatever you do, don’t say you prefer Marvel over DC.