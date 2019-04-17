Pergola Paddington

Please note, due to the nature of this venue, traders may rotate and change.

It’s become a regular feature of the Paddington scene, and Pergola’s 2019 blast is even bigger and better than before. This year’s theme is high summer on the Balearic coast, and the owners have done their best to make it as sunnily alfresco as possible: they’ve taken the roof off the top deck and raised the roof downstairs, allowing up to 850 revellers enough space to eat, drink and make merry. Food traders will come and go, but the four-strong starting line-up features leftfield kebab kings the Babek Brothers, Honi Poké, An Choi (a new outfit from the Salvation in Noodles team) and Smash Patty (from the guys behind Patty & Bun). If that’s not enough for you, Pergola’s offer also includes DJs all weekend, bookable day beds, a summertime cocktail menu and bottomless brunch on Sundays.

Pergola is open all summer from 2 May until end of September 2019. Booking recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.