Venue says Pergola Paddington Central will reopen in the spring! More info to follow soon.

The Pergola on the Roof pop-up is returning to Paddington for the summer.

Round the back of Paddington Station down Kingdom Street, in the urban surrounds of Paddington Basin, Pergola Paddington Central will open its doors on Thursday April 26. Open Wednesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner, this year's lineup includes Vietnamese barbecue specialists MAM, as well as duck purveyors Canard and burger guys Patty & Bun. You can book in advance and there are 850 seats, alongside day beds and two open bars. 

Pergola Paddington is open from Thursday April 26 2018 until October 2018. 

Pergola Paddington Central says
Following the phenomenal success of alfresco havens Pergola Paddington and Pergola on the Roof, the trademark urban garden returns to Paddington Central with BIG improvements: fully enclosed (sides and all), heated and with a brand new clear roof for some star gazing! Think low level lighting, snug blankets, dark woods, winter greenery and mulled wines.

There's seating for up to 850 diners, 7 giant day beds, 2 mouth-watering self-service restaurants and 2 bountifully stocked bars. Expect food from five of London's top independent eateries: Patty & Bun, D/F Mexico, Made of Dough, Tonkotsu and Little Ghost bagels.

Venue name: Pergola Paddington Central
Address: 5 Kingdom St
London
W2 6PY
Transport: Tube: Paddington
Tastemaker

A brilliant selection of street food in a warm cosy atmosphere. Plenty of benches, plenty of bars and a great selection of drinks including a winter warmer (which you can get free if you sign up to their mailing list online). Definitely try the nachos and tacos!

tastemaker

Came here with a friend on a sunday. The bouncers were pretty friendly although it was empty I could imagine it having great atmosphere nearing Xmas because of the lovely terrace and twinkling Christmas lights.

Drinks are reasonably priced and there's plenty of strertfood invade you get the munchies..

I think you can reserve tables though there's plenty of seating so I doubt you'd need to.. I can't wait to go back! I'd highly recommend it.


It is the perfect location to meet up with a big group of friends as they didn't charge to make a booking like most places & with the different restaurants available, it suited everyone's tastes. They've now got heaters for the winter so we stayed all evening long & felt like we was indoors but outdoors at the same time! Love Pergola! Can't wait to come back already.

Tastemaker

On a hot evening, yes, I totally get this place - what's not to love? Pretty setting, a good selection of bars and restaurants, plenty of space to sit (probably more of a mid-week perk) and relatively easy to get to - but on the colder nights, it's easy to become bitter. When you're freezing your tits off because no-one thought to install patio heaters to an outdoor area in England, you begin to resent paying £8 for an Aperol Spritz served in a plastic cup. Not even a plastic wine glass! And while the food selection is fab (patty & bun is always a winner) it is expensive.


On the plus side, the toilets at this Pergola are far superior to the ones at White City which is a plus. Just remember to take ALL the layers with you while it's open over the winter.

tastemaker

Great decor and completely love the set up, but not really equipped with the views one would expect. Food is fairly overpriced and not the best quality. We tried out Mamalan Rice bowl and I went for the ginger crispy beef, a lot of rice and not the greatest quality beef. 


Will be trying out the other stalls during lunch times to see if it gets any better. 

Tastemaker

Visited this place for some after work drinks with a co-worker. The space itself is pretty cool - an covered, outdoor spot with loads of delicious food stalls and a bar. What's not to love? 


THE LOUD MUSIC. As though trying to make up for being outside (where sound carries more easily) they pump the music UP UP UP. Basically was shouting over my glass of wine. 


And I'm sorry, this isn't really a rooftop... the "rooftop view" is of train lines. 


That being said, the food was well varied and delicious. Sit on the top portion, it's much chiller and way nicer (although uncovered, so if it rains you're out of luck!). 

Tastemaker

I loved the concept of this. There are so few outdoor places where you can reserve a spot I thought this would be great. Not quite. 


Reserved tables are downstairs and under cover so not really outside (although there is no questioning how useful a roof is given how unreliable the British Summer can be) so this was not what I was really expecting. They should also forewarn you that the tables are sharing tables and it is unlikely that you will have it to yourself unless you are a group of 7/8.


The food and drink offerings were fine, nothing really to make it stand out from anywhere I have been before.


The most surprising and disappointing thing about the Pergola is how early it closes and without warning; a bouncer just appears and tells you tofinish your drink. 


Overall a very average experience.

tastemaker

For all the hype of Pergola, I wasn't that impressed by their news offering in Paddington.

The location is in a new development 10 minutes from the station and it reeks of lifelessness. 

Pergola sits at the end of a row of gleaming office blocks, but wasn't everything I had expected.

I'd made a reservation, so we were taken down a floor to a table by the food outlets. Having booked a table, four of us were actually sharing a longer table, which, when the food is self service, it seemed rather pointless booking. 

The decor and vibe was nice, I did think it would be open air, but in fact this section is all covered.

The food was good, DF/Mexico offered the best treats, but Mamalan let us down by giving our food to someone else and making us wait 20 minuses plus! The drinks were nice, I'd recommend the Le Gran Fizz, but really a bit pricey. 


This is a new development in Paddington bassin. In many way it reminded me of a beer garden. There is a good choice of drinks and food at relatively affordable prices.

Now it all went wrong when at 10:30 we were kicked out of the lower ground and asked to move to the upper level. We complied and sat down at a table upstairs for about 5 minutes before being asked to finish our drinks and move out.

As we walked out we were asked to completely finished our drink (in cheap plastic glass) before going out of the venue by a lovely but unwavering bouncer. This was a private venue, we were guests and we had to comply with the rules. So were we told.

Fair enough. We were not patrons, just customers that could be milked to mercy. Having spent a substantial amount as guests was suddenly irrelevant.

We finished our drinks and promptly left that unwelcoming territory.

As we walk back towards the tube and stopped for a farewell, we were suddenly harangued by a security guard and its faithful alsacien who told us that this was a residential area and requested us to promptly part and move on.

We expressed our slight surprise but at the sight of the molosse, promptly kissed goodbye and parted.

Bottom line is that what could have been a nice and memorable friends reunion turned into a very unpleasant end of night.

We liked the place but trust me we will never go back or recommend it.

tastemaker

After loving the White City Pergola, I was buzzing to check out the Paddington one. After struggling to find it with my friend, we were greeted by a considerably creepy security guard at the entrance. The top level was completely empty when we arrived which gave it a strange atmosphere. When we walked into the downstairs area where our table booking was, it was like walking into a green house (minus the plants). The stones on the ground were so uncomfortable to walk on and left a chalky residue on all of our shoes. It was so unbearably hot even though it was only 17 degrees outside. It didn't have the charm of the White City venue and the atmosphere wasn't even close. There was no view, drinks were not cheap and the music wasn't loud enough. Would not recommend.

Tastemaker

Central London is really lacking in outdoor drinking spots that are not in a park or by the side of the road.  This manages to fill that void a bit.  It is far from perfect but is still decent.  I visited with friends on the Sunday of the last bank holiday weekend and the bar was almost empty, no ciders, only a few lagers, limited wine....and staff that looked like they had lost the will to live.  Whilst I completely understand that the Saturday may have been busy (it was a gorgeous day), they were aware they had booking for the Sunday and should have been better prepared.  The food options are good, there are a few different choices and they all seem to be pop ups that have done well elsewhere in town. I will give it another go....but if that doesn't work out then will go back to drinks in the park and pubs with on street areas!

tastemaker

Had the luck/misfortune of being the unwitting recipient of a surprise Birthday party during the first week of its opening. Although as mentioned in other reviews, it does not have rooftop views, the long communal tables had the relaxed and convivial atmosphere. There were teething troubles though. It was a sweltering hot day and large sized fans had to be brought in (after some delay). Thunderstorms happened afterwards and the roof started leaking! Guests also had issues finding the venue from Paddington. You need to book ahead for groups. Remember that kids have to leave the premises at 5. Don't forget to download a voucher for one free drink.

tastemaker

Really nice place for a day sesh! We showed up at 1pm on a gorgeously hot day and the place was almost empty, so had pick of where to sit- on the roof or downstairs which, because of the plastic roof, felt a lot like a greenhouse and was quite uncomfortable. So we opted for upstairs (Tip: if you sit to the left as you walk in, the taller walls shield you from the wind). The whole place is very cute, drink and food prices were reasonable and pretty good quality. My only negative comment would be that they only serve 1 gin! Would return even still though.

tastemaker

Paddington's hottest new summer venue... perfect for a bite to eat in the sunshine or after work cocktails. The drinks are a little pricey though and they could have had a few more food options...but you can never go wrong with a burger from Patty and Bun! I went for the sweet potato with coconut yogurt and kale pesto from Raw Express. Day beds book up fast but there are plenty of seats downstairs in the main area

tastemaker

Having not made it to the Pergola on the Roof in White City, I was left full of surprises on what to expect for the new opening in Paddington. Tucked away at the end of the street between office buildings and the Novotel Hotel is the entrance to the Pergola in all its colourful glory. Decorated with coloured pallets copper walls, hanging plants and fairy lights it is a comfortable and vibrants setting. You can also find a number of Bars and food stalls such as Patty & Bun, DF Mexico and Raw Express. Be aware though, the prices are not on the cheaper side!

The perfect place to spend your long sunny summer evenings!

tastemaker

I haven’t quite made it to Pergola on the roof yet, although this is pretty high on my list, but I was pretty excited to test of Paddington’s Pergola. Although not on a roof, their lower level dining/drinking area is really pretty and settles into its very urban environment. Think Hawaiian white wedding with drapes and flowers but without the ‘invite only’ vibe. Pergola is all about sharing with row after row of long sharing tables – hover and it shouldn’t take too long for you to find a seat – the place is alive with the buzz of summer and festivals. With so many food stalls to choose from serving everything from burgers, chicken and vegan delights to steamed buns and sweet treats, there are far too many to choose just one dish, so I’d advise going with a group of friends, splitting a magnum of wine between you and have a feast!

tastemaker

If you like pergola on the roof at White City, you will love the new sister site Pergola Paddington Central!

It's perfect for a few drinks in the sun, or dining al fresco under the stars!

With two floors, meaning two bars, you don't have to wait long for drinks, and a great selection of cocktails to choose from too!

The five restaurants have your mouth watering as you read their menus, definately prefer these five pop ups compared to White city site; you can choose from oysters, crab and fish to dumplings, burgers and tacos. There's something for everyone! The prices are affordable and portions are a great size too! Highly recommend DF/Mexico; the roasted veg tacos are some of the best I've ever had! (They even have gluten free tacos available)

The mood is perfect with live DJs on weekends creating a great fun atmosphere!

Make sure you check this place out this summer!


These guys are pretty great at alfresco drinking and dining - celebrated my birthday at their other venue Pergola on the Roof and had a fabulous time. Can't wait to see what this is like! 


Excited for this venue to open, if its anything like Pergola on the Roof, well worth a visit 