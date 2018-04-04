The Pergola on the Roof pop-up is returning to Paddington for the summer.

Round the back of Paddington Station down Kingdom Street, in the urban surrounds of Paddington Basin, Pergola Paddington Central will open its doors on Thursday April 26. Open Wednesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner, this year's lineup includes Vietnamese barbecue specialists MAM, as well as duck purveyors Canard and burger guys Patty & Bun. You can book in advance and there are 850 seats, alongside day beds and two open bars.

Pergola Paddington is open from Thursday April 26 2018 until October 2018.