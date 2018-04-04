The Pergola on the Roof pop-up is returning to Paddington for the summer.
Round the back of Paddington Station down Kingdom Street, in the urban surrounds of Paddington Basin, Pergola Paddington Central will open its doors on Thursday April 26. Open Wednesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner, this year's lineup includes Vietnamese barbecue specialists MAM, as well as duck purveyors Canard and burger guys Patty & Bun. You can book in advance and there are 850 seats, alongside day beds and two open bars.
Pergola Paddington is open from Thursday April 26 2018 until October 2018.
There's seating for up to 850 diners, 7 giant day beds, 2 mouth-watering self-service restaurants and 2 bountifully stocked bars. Expect food from five of London's top independent eateries: Patty & Bun, D/F Mexico, Made of Dough, Tonkotsu and Little Ghost bagels.
|Venue name:
|Pergola Paddington Central
|Contact:
|Address:
|
5 Kingdom St
London
W2 6PY
|Transport:
|Tube: Paddington
It is the perfect location to meet up with a big group of friends as they didn't charge to make a booking like most places & with the different restaurants available, it suited everyone's tastes. They've now got heaters for the winter so we stayed all evening long & felt like we was indoors but outdoors at the same time! Love Pergola! Can't wait to come back already.
This is a new development in Paddington bassin. In many way it reminded me of a beer garden. There is a good choice of drinks and food at relatively affordable prices.
Now it all went wrong when at 10:30 we were kicked out of the lower ground and asked to move to the upper level. We complied and sat down at a table upstairs for about 5 minutes before being asked to finish our drinks and move out.
As we walked out we were asked to completely finished our drink (in cheap plastic glass) before going out of the venue by a lovely but unwavering bouncer. This was a private venue, we were guests and we had to comply with the rules. So were we told.
Fair enough. We were not patrons, just customers that could be milked to mercy. Having spent a substantial amount as guests was suddenly irrelevant.
We finished our drinks and promptly left that unwelcoming territory.
As we walk back towards the tube and stopped for a farewell, we were suddenly harangued by a security guard and its faithful alsacien who told us that this was a residential area and requested us to promptly part and move on.
We expressed our slight surprise but at the sight of the molosse, promptly kissed goodbye and parted.
Bottom line is that what could have been a nice and memorable friends reunion turned into a very unpleasant end of night.
We liked the place but trust me we will never go back or recommend it.
These guys are pretty great at alfresco drinking and dining - celebrated my birthday at their other venue Pergola on the Roof and had a fabulous time. Can't wait to see what this is like!
Excited for this venue to open, if its anything like Pergola on the Roof, well worth a visit