PF Chang's Asian Table

A first UK opening for the American Chinese restaurant chain.

PF Chang’s is the biggest sit-down Chinese restaurant chain in America. The next stop in its journey towards attempted world domination? London. It’s breaking the UK with an oversized, black-awninged restaurant just off Leicester Square, and the look is surprisingly slick. Back home in the USA, PF Chang’s is a mall staple. Here? Proudlock from ‘Made In Chelsea’ came to the launch party. Make of that what you will.

Big dreams then. None of which come true. Let’s start with the food: from a menu of American Asian staples, the only decent dishes I tried were the sticky Chinese BBQ ribs (too stiff, but good flavour) and a side of Sichuan green beans (too soft, but good flavour). The calamari was anaemically pale, the sushi was wet and the chicken in the chicken lettuce wraps was burnt.

Despite the restaurant being empty, the entire order was sent out at the same time, and when the waiter took it away again, largely untouched, it was with the air of a man who knew exactly how awful it all was. Both he and I knew, we just couldn’t face talking about it. Even if you’re starving in Leicester Square, don’t bother.