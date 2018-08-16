The London outpost of the UK’s first vegan pizzeria.

Are you vegan-cheese-curious? Step into Camden’s Purezza (Italian for ‘purity’). Their animal-free pizzas come with exceptional stuff on top, from smoked tofu to beetroot carpaccio. Inside, it’s a modern, relaxed space with a definite buzz; ditching meat and dairy doesn’t seem to have deterred punters. And no wonder. The dough balls, for example, were sinful little spheres oozing Purezza’s convincing substitute – and then there was the impressive, sizeable mac ’n’ cheese. If you’re wondering, eating a lot of vegan mac ’n’ cheese produces the same mixture of satisfaction, guilt and sweats as the regular stuff.

After a dangerously filling dough and ‘cheese’ party, the Neapolitan-styled pizzas proved mercifully ‘light’ (relatively speaking), thanks to fluffy, bubbly, satisfyingly chewy sourdough bases – plus a hemp version that added an appealing nutty earthiness. Toppings showcased creative veg combinations, with a few cheese-style/meatier leanings, but things never get too junky or stodgy.

A Parmigiana Party retained a pleasing smokiness thanks to rich aubergine pieces and lightly smoked ‘mozzarella’ (made from fermented brown rice milk), with a sprinkling of nutritional yeast adding a moreish, salty hit. The only negative was the sparse smattering of tofu sausage, which should have been more generous.

Sometimes in life, though, you have to just say: ‘Fuck it, I’m ordering the Oreo Pizza’. The resulting ‘dessert’ was topped with four of the bastards, something approaching Nutella and something else approaching mascarpone, but really, it all just blended into one blisteringly sweet gooey mess. It was exactly as over-the-top as it should have been. ‘Purity’, it seems, doesn’t have to exclude good ol’ fashioned gluttony.