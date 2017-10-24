Senor Ceviche Charlotte Street

A Fitzrovia branch of the ceviche specialist.
Señor Ceviche has struck gold with the location of this, its second branch. Set in a lovely townhouse on Fitzrovia’s Charlotte Street, there’s a little terrace out front, but the best seats are actually inside, up the stairs. Here, plants drape exotically down the walls and diners sit at green marble tables looking out over the rest of the restaurant. Drink more than two pisco sours and you could almost kid yourself you’re in Peru.
Ceviche – raw fish cured in citrus juice – is the speciality (obvs), and the best here is the signature ‘Señor Ceviche’. Sea bass and octopus marinated in creamy, spicy tiger’s milk; the fish itself was delicate, infused with notes of tangy citrus, chilli and sweet red onion that unfurled and rolled deliciously across the tongue with every bite. Also excellent was lamb rump served in hunks so sticky and plump they looked like slabs of chocolate.
Now, for the low points. Barbecued artichoke came too hard and quinoa salad was too dry, but most disappointing of all was a waiter who kept trying to strong-arm us into buying more drinks. The setting and the ceviche made up for it, though. I’ve gone back twice.
The menu includes distinctive national dishes such as ceviche, whilst also exploring the Japanese and Chinese influences on Peruvian cuisine with a selection of Nikkei and Chifa specialities. Favourites from the Carnaby menu that can also be seen at Charlotte Street include the Chifa Chicharrones; Señor Ceviche; and Pachamanca Pork Ribs.
Exclusive to Charlotte Street, the new weekend brunch offering supplements the à la carte menu with dishes such as Sweet potato waffle with slow-cooked short rib, frijoles negros, fried duck egg and miso anticucho sauce and Corn bread French toast with burnt tomato salsa, avocado and yuzu truffle hollandaise. Furthermore, Señor’s Boozy Brunch Club allows guests to enjoy free-flowing Pisco Punch, Pisco Maria, or Cusqueña for just £18 per person.
Downstairs, an intimate bar showcases the iconic Peruvian spirit of pisco, with the much-loved Pisco Soursitting alongside options such as the Pisco Pear Gimlet and Peruvian Old Fashioned.
Guests can enjoy a relaxed yet lively atmosphere throughout the versatile space, whether dining in the main restaurant, celebrating a special occasion on the mezzanine, watching the world go by from the terrace, or sipping punchy pisco cocktails in the basement bar.
|Venue name:
|Senor Ceviche Charlotte Street
|Contact:
|Address:
|
18 Charlotte Street
Fitzrovia
London
W1T 2LZ
|Opening hours:
|Monday - Friday: 12pm–12:30am. Saturday: 11am–12:30am. Sunday: 11am–5pm.
|Transport:
|Tube: Goodge St
|Price:
|Menu:
|View Menu
Average User Rating
5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:1
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
I've always been a big fan of Señor Ceviche Carnaby Street. When I found out they'd opened a new Charlotte Street branch I had to go and check it out. With loads of new menu additions and a pleasantly different feel inside, what impressed me the most about the Charlotte Street branch is the new bottomless brunch they've added to the menu. The whole experience was incredible from start to finish. The Peruvian spin on this traditional meal is genius; packed with flavour across the board, and despite the size of our big group all the meals were cooked to perfection! My personal recommendation would be the corn bread French toast and sweet potato waffles.
To top off the experience, the service was excellent with friendly and attentive staff topping up our Pisco Punch whenever needed. For a bottomless brunch, Señor Ceviche Charlotte Street is exactly what you want particularly if celebrating a special occasion; extremely good food, very reasonably priced, and a chilled laid back atmosphere. In my opinion, this is definitely the best brunch spot in London!