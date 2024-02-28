London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Silver Birch

  • Restaurants
  • Chiswick
  • price 3 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. Silver Birch
    Harriet Langford
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Silver Birch
    Harriet Langford
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Silver Birch
    Harriet Langford
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Silver Birch
    Harriet Langford
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Silver Birch
    Harriet Langford
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Silver Birch
    Harriet Langford
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

A quietly impressive neighbourhood spot serving up colourful modern British cuisine

The Silver Birch was unlucky enough to launch in 2020, right before you-know-what. Four years later, and it still feels like a newly-launched spot, relatively unknown beyond Chiswick. But there are sure signs that that’s about to change.  

Led by young chef Nathan Cornwell, the restaurant is vying for Chiswick’s second Michelin star (the first being La Trompette), following his celebrated stints at Le Champignon Sauvage in Cheltenham and The Barn at Moor Hall in the Lake District. The interior is a neat canvas of neutral, wooden tones, with exposed brick, hefty aircon ducts, and delicate placements of dried flowers. It’s unfussy, soft and minimalist, giving plenty of space for the spectacular, playful dishes which came our way. 

Beautifully soft, mildly sweet Devonshire crab, was hidden under a layer of foam and piquant discs of pickled Granny Smith

First up: an adorable array of Alice in Wonderland-style amuse bouche, which featured a miniature version of its Devon smoked eel with pink fir potatoes and pickled leek and rich, velvety parmesan sablés with blue cheese mousse. Then, layered curls of delightfully bright green lovage butter embellished with purple petals to go with some Guinness sourdough – a warm, comforting slab of stodge that only comes from home-cooked bread. 

My starter was the star of the evening, so magnificent in fact, that I forgot it was, technically, only the first course. Beautifully soft, mildly sweet Devonshire crab, was hidden under a layer of foam and piquant discs of pickled Granny Smith topped with dill sprigs and caviar. On the advice of the chef, I spread the contents on perfectly bouncy sourdough crumpets dripping with brown crab butter. A dreamy combination. 

The monkfish I ordered for the main was satisfyingly meaty, but had big boots to follow. Not much bigger than my starter, it was paired with Cornish mussels, salty samphire, pike roe and a seaweed butter which added an almost fruity tang to the dish. The squab pigeon also went down nicely, but its flavour had little on the dishes we’d been served before it. 

Dessert was a jammy, stewed and peak-season rhubarb with lemon verbena mousse and blood orange, decorated with shards of pastel pink and white meringue arranged like a Matisse cut-out. 

It was a Thursday night, and the restaurant was on the quieter side. But that meant we were under the care of all five members of the tightly choreographed and knowledgeable front of house team (perhaps leaning towards overly attentive if you happen to be deep in conversation). Staff seem genuinely confident in the place’s excellence and rightly so. Best book a table before the rest of London catches on. 

The vibe Refined, low-key elegance.

The food Beautifully sculpted plates of fresh and contemporary British cuisine. 

The drink A long list of intriguing wine offerings, mostly served by the bottle. 

Time Out tip Make sure you arrive hungry, as the chef will charm you with irresistible nibbles before. 

Amy Houghton
Written by
Amy Houghton

Details

Address:
142 Chiswick High Rd
London
W4 1PU
Contact:
View Website
020 8159 7176
Menu
View menu
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.