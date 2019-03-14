Southbank Centre Food Market
The content on this page is provided by a Time Out partner.
Tucked behind the Royal Festival Hall, this pedestrian area is now home to the Southbank Centre Food Market – a galaxy of street-food vendors, guest traders and stalls selling fresh produce to take home. Expect a rolling cavalcade of diverse, vibrant flavours from around the globe – a perfect tempter for the South Bank’s many tourists, workers and locals. And if you fancy a beer, a cocktail, wine, coffee or something sweet, they’ve got that covered too. Open weekends and bank holidays only.
|Venue name:
|Southbank Centre Food Market
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Belvedere Rd
London
SE1 8XX
|Transport:
|Tube: Waterloo
|Do you own this business?
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...