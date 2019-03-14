Tate Modern Restaurant: Level 9

Contemporary restaurant on Level 9 of the Tate Modern, serving modern British food with international influences.
Venue name: Tate Modern Restaurant: Level 9
020 7401 5108
Address: Blavatnik Building
Bankside
London
SE1 9TG
Transport: Tube: Southwark/London Bridge
Tate Modern is such a cavernous building to get lost in, it’s no wonder they have a restaurant at the top so you can soak in the views and reflect on the exhibitions...


What we had: Picasso Inspired Menu

  • Brandada (salted cod emulsion) with Egg yolk and “Samfaina Sauce” (a Catalan vegetable sauce made from capsicum, eggplant, onions and tomato)
  • Bacon Chapeaux (potato cakes), Andouillette sausage and mustard
  • Bean & Vegetable Stew with Ham & Eel supplement
  • Seared Squid, black rice, peppers and almonds

A quintessentially Catalan menu with lots of soft textures. The chapeaux potato cakes were fluffy and went very well with the mustard and sausage, though it is a heavier entrée to have. The Brandada is also quite rich and creamy with the egg yolk and given the portion, required more crisp bread for dipping and plate clearing purposes - indicative of a tasty emulsion. The Samfaina sauce does cut through the richness a bit given the acidity in it and balances things out. The bean and vegetable stew with the ham and eel supplement was a little saltier than I had envisaged, but the broth itself is light and again perfect for bread dipping. The seared squid with black rice was al dente and the almonds added a nice crunch; however, I felt the squid lacked a bit of character to bring the dish together and needed some acidity in the dish. Service is a little slow here, but very friendly and it’s such a lovely open atmosphere in the restaurant with amazing views of the Thames and St Paul that it’s the perfect place to take someone for a special lunch. 


Tip: try and get a table along the side so you can have nice water views. They also have their normal à la carte menu and offer 2 or 3 courses for a set price. If you’re keen on seeing an exhibition as well, check the Tate website as they do package deals which includes a 2 or 3-course lunch within the ticket price.

Good For: large groups, date night, something different, water views, business lunch/ dinner
