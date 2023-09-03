The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival, takes place every September. And you'll be over the moon when you sample some of the delights that London’s chefs and bakers have dreamt up for this year’s celebration. Traditionally in China, mooncakes are round, to help you celebrate a festival that's all about coming together with loved ones and gazing at, yes, the moon. But beyond that, anything goes. They can be sweet or savoury (or both!), enjoyed hot or cold, and can come patterned with every kind of intricate design you can imagine. Here are London’s best and most imaginative mooncakes to enjoy over Mid-Autumn Festival, which in 2023 falls on Friday September 29.

