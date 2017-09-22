London's best Chinese restaurants
From delicate Cantonese cooking to fiery Sichuan delights and high-end banquet-style dishes – it's all in our round-up of London's best Chinese food
Chopsticks at the ready! London’s Chinese food scene is a diverse beast. There's Cantonese dim sum, fiery xinjiang hotpots, snazzed-up teahouse staples, fragrant Sichuan dishes and classic Beijing duck (and way, way more), at eateries both high end and super casual – and they’re all included in our round-up of London’s best Chinese restaurants. Missed something? Use the comments box below or tweet your suggestions.
The best Chinese restaurants in London
Baiwei
Baiwei means ‘a hundred flavours’ in Chinese and it’s a word regularly used to describe Sichuanese food; this Chinatown favourite demonstrates why. There's a lengthy selection of authentic, home-style Sichuan, Hunan and northern dishes – typically robust with an abundance of dried chillies, Sichuan pepper and fragrant garlic – all served with uncommonly friendly service. This place will give you an insight into the Chinese saying, ‘China is the place for food, but Sichuan is the place for flavour’.
Baozi Inn
At Baozi Inn, kitsch Communist Revolution decor meets northern Chinese street food tidied up for London. True to Sichuanese form, red is present in most dishes – if not as a slick of potent chilli oil, then in lashings of sliced or whole chillies. Dan dan noodles, cucumber salad and crescent dumplings are all good choices, especially when accompanied by fresh, unsweetened hot soy milk. The kitchen occasionally gets things wrong, but when it’s on song – which is often – the food is spicy, delicious and cheap.
Barshu
Venue says: “Barshu is offering a £100 exclusive set menu (for four persons) to show our appreciation to our valued customers. T&Cs apply.”
Barshu (the original of a Sichuan quartet along with Ba Shan, Baozi Inn and Baiwei) is distinct from Chinatown’s mostly Cantonese restaurants in looks and pricing, as well as cuisine. The menu holds much interest, listing the likes of prairie tripe, ‘fragrant and hot’ pig’s trotters, and stir-fried chicken gizzards with pickled chilli. You’ll need tea on tap to counteract the fiery, numbing and sour flavours that characterise south-western Chinese cookery – and to keep the bill from spiralling.
Bun House
Venue says: “Buy two beers and get a FREE BUN! Everyday from 3pm.”
Fun buns in a stylish, dinky setting? Surely Bao already cornered that market? Hold up: these buns are of the Cantonese variety – fillings are hidden inside the closed buns then stamped with their identity. So, less more-is-more splurge, but just as much moreishness (and, crucially, Insta-appeal). Don’t miss other small plates, either, such as the duck-tongue ‘fries’. Also prepare yourself mentally for the ‘red choc’ dessert bun (the ‘red’ being, er, pigs’ blood and chilli). Trust us: you need to try it.
Café TPT
The menu in the window of Café TPT looks longer than the complete musings of Confucius. Dishes from Hong Kong, mainland China and the diaspora are all produced competently, and some of them with commendable aplomb. The Cantonese dishes tend to be better than the Malaysian ones: try the succulent roast duck on rice, or the stuffed tofu served sizzling in a hot stone bowl – and don’t miss the speciality Hong Kong-style street-food dishes in the ‘Tai Pai Tong Hawkers’ section.
Cha Chaan Teng
This fun fusion restaurant is a little bit (ok, a lot) bonkers, but we love it. Taking its name from the tea cafés popular in 1950s Hong Kong, it’s an unashamedly inauthentic East-West mash-up. The hoisin Coca-Cola ribs are a case in point; like the rest of the menu, they balance American indulgence with zingy Chinese flavours. If the spam roll (panko-breaded meat topped with a quail’s egg and sriracha pickle) is available, order it – the wartime staple never tasted so good.
Duck Duck Goose
This tiny Hong Kong-style tea house in Pop Brixton does a lot of things well, but we’re all over it just for its toast. Two kinds, specifically: a starter called ‘prawn toast revisited’ (forget everything you thought you knew about this takeaway staple and sink your teeth into prawn mousse-slathered fried bread topped with bonito and pickled kohlrabi); and a dessert of French toast, a fried peanut butter sandwich that would tempt the King himself out of hiding (#elvislives).
Four Seasons
This famous Soho purveyor of the golden trio of roasted meats – crispy duck (contender for the best in London), char siu (barbecued pork) and siew yoke (crispy belly pork) – has been going strong since 1990. Any of its signature meats (or a combination platter of two or three with rice) is reason enough to visit, but almost everything on the 20-page menu is worth trying – the trick is remembering what you want to order from the near-endless options, ‘Generation Game’-style.
Gold Mine
Despite its no-frills appearance (the red carpets, upholstered chairs, circular tables and white cloths instantly bring to mind a provincial function room), this roast meat specialist attracts as many word-of-mouth visitors from the Far East as it does local students. The must-orders are the duck and char sui (barbecued pork), which can be seen hanging in the open kitchen by the front window, but most dishes pass muster – ask the sweetly chirpy staff for recommendations.
Hakkasan
More than a decade after it started wowing London’s big spenders with its classy Cantonese cooking, this Michelin-starred trendsetter remains a benchmark against which all high-end Chinese restaurants should be judged. Dazzling plates include signature dishes such as silver cod roasted in champagne, and jasmine tea-smoked organic pork ribs.
Four sesasons in bayswater has the best food for me.
Dragon Castle in Elephant and Castle is fresh, delicious and nicely just out of town so you'll always get a seat. They do great dimsum too and are not too expensive (main is about £7- £10)
I go along with CondimentalChic's comments below. Authentic Chinese food is not about the fancy decor and doesn't always mean that the most expensive is the best. A lot of the restaurants named above would not be ranked as the best Chinese restaurants by the Chinese community in London.
I have tried out all the Chinese restaurants above and cannot believe Hakisan, although expensive, is not here
The Chinese, similar to the Singaporeans, enjoy good food without all the fancy decor et al. A few places come to my mind - Beijing Dumpling on Lisle St in Chinatown (they serve up the best honey garlic ribs in London, hands down); Four Seasons on Gerard St & Wardour St (the best roast duck in Chinatown); best Malay/Singaporean food would go to C&R right next to Blue Posts Pub; best Sichuan restaurant is Angeles in Kilburn (from their al la carte menu, not their buffet); best dim sum would be Joy King Lau. Unfortunately, there are a lot of mediocre Chinese food in London, but there are a few standout dishes at a few restaurants scattered around town.