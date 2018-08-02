The Coal Shed
The London offshoot of a Brighton steak and seafood restaurant.
Down in Brighton, this seafood and steak specialist is a big fish. Here, hidden within the One Tower Bridge development, it’s a smaller specimen, but one that’s built a strong rep among locals. On my Sunday lunchtime visit, the place was packed. Everyone else was having the sharing roast: a bone-in sirloin where ‘all the trimmings’ includes cauliflower cheese. For research, I ordered a selection of dinnery things instead, but wasn’t disappointed. Everything was great.
In fact, there were so many memorable small plates, I’ll have to rattle them off like a shopping list: dense, meaty short-rib croquettes with a punchy gochujang mayo; perfect juicy scampi over a tangy tartare-spiked hollandaise; slivers of raw ceviche-esque grey mullet with a citrus zing. There was even a plate of mackerel so artfully composed – fruity blobs and cubes, glistening ash-topped spheres of cucumber, waxy smoked potatoes – it could have been served at a fancy-pants fine diner for double the price.
Larger dishes, like pink-middled medallions of lamb with a micro-caponata and burnt baby gem; or the juicy, well-cooked ribeye, were also good, though the £2 béarnaise was thick and dull, like a bad custard.
But service was brilliant. Every single person I encountered had bags of warmth and personality, much like the room itself. Despite the corporate greyness of the buildings outside, once you’re in, it’s a different story: a handsome place of smoky mirrors, antique metals, dark woods, warm lighting and a jazzy, laid-back soundtrack. Stay away from the windows and you’ll have a grand time.
Sourcing seasonal, sustainable meat and seafood, including a range of 35-day, dry-aged Scottish steaks from the North Highlands that are expertly cooked on hot coals. The daily changing specials board features rare breed cuts from specialist farms. For seafood fans there is a selection of fresh fish and crustaceans from the South coast. Be sure to try the sharing steaks and whole fish for a dining experience to remember.
The pre-theatre and lunch menu is available from 12-6.30pm Monday to Saturday priced at £20 for two courses. Every Sunday, the restaurant puts on a full sharing Sunday roast, complete with all the trimmings.
The bar team are on hand to mix the perfect innovative drink or select the best wine to accompany your meal.
The restaurant is set over two floors with a private dining room and mezzanine level available for private hire.
Open Monday to Saturday 12-11.30pm and on Sunday's 12-9pm a five minute walk from London Bridge Station, ten minutes from Tower Hill.
Unit 3.1
4 Crown Square, One Tower Bridge
Tower Bridge
London
SE1 2SE
|4 Crown Square
|Tube: Tower Hill
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £125.
