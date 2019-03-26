The Deli at Mare Street Market
A small café and deli inside Mare Street Market that serves coffee from Flying Horse roasters, sandwiches and cakes during the day; European small plates and wine during the evening. Seperate to the market's food hall-style Open Kitchen and slightly more formal Dining Room.
|Venue name:
|The Deli at Mare Street Market
|Address:
|
117 Mare St
London
E8 4RU
|Transport:
|London Fields Overground
|Do you own this business?
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...