The Deli at Mare Street Market

Restaurants, British South Hackney

A small café and deli inside Mare Street Market that serves coffee from Flying Horse roasters, sandwiches and cakes during the day; European small plates and wine during the evening. Seperate to the market's food hall-style Open Kitchen and slightly more formal Dining Room.

Venue name: The Deli at Mare Street Market
Address: 117 Mare St
London
E8 4RU
Transport: London Fields Overground
