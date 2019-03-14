The Ivy Tower Bridge

Part of the Ivy’s ongoing roll-out, this casual brasserie is a perfect fit for the gleaming One Tower Bridge development. Terrific views of the river (and, of course, Tower Bridge) are a given and there’s a Parisian-style terrace for those who want to do things alfresco. Inside, trademark Ivy interiors provide the backdrop for a trademark all-day menu that mixes old Ivy faves (shepherd’s pie, fishcakes, crispy duck salad) with more inventive ideas such as marinated yellowfin tuna with citrus ponzu dressing and wasabi mayo. Handy for breakfast, brunch, afternoon tea – or anything else that takes your fancy.

Venue name: The Ivy Tower Bridge
Call Venue 02031467722x
Address: 1 Tower Bridge
London
SE1 2AA
Transport: Tube: London Bridge
Price: £££
I came here for drinks with friends and I must say that service was good. Drinks came relatively quickly. 

The atmosphere was buzzing and the servers were friendly and genuinely looked happy working here. This place is definitely a good option for drinks before or after watching a play at the Bridge theater next door. Next time We would try dining here, their menu list look inviting.


As one would expect by now of the Ivy, their most recent addition by Tower Bridge is classy, elegant and sprinkled with a hint of timelessness. And the cherry on top, it offers what no other Ivy has to offer, a mesmerising view over the Thames, the city and Tower Bridge. The food is tasty and somehow on the experimental side. If you order their autumn pumpkin soup, you might be surprised at first to be presented with a tiny cup of pumpkin puree, which reminds you more of a mousse than of an indulgent seasonal soup. But wait for it and let the waiter work their magic, pouring a hot liquid over it.Sit back and watch as the puree transforms into what you were expecting to receive to begin with. The texture is smooth and indulgent and probably everything you imagined your pumpkin soup to be. The drinks menu is also very varied and caters to all tastes and times of day. If you’re popping in for a breakfast or early lunch and think it’s a little bit too early for an espresso martini, the vanilla shakerato is a great option. It looks and tastes almost the same as the old classic, but it doesn’t come with the potential for feeling tipsy afterwards and is a nice twist on the post-brunch hot espresso. Definitely worth a try. 

tastemaker

If you take away the fact that this restaurant has an EXCEPTIONAL location with floor to ceiling window views of Tower Bridge and beautiful art deco interiors…it’s still 100% worth a visit.Especially if you dine on the £21 three-course set menu (SUCH GOOD VALUE).  If you’re ordering extras off the main menu the arancini balls are a must-try. The service was impeccable, perhaps due to the fact that its newly opened this year.My suggestion - visit sooner rather than later.

Tastemaker

Went here for dinner on a date and was very impressed by the venue. If sitting at the right windows there are stunning views of the city skyline and tower bridge. When we first entered they tried to sit me at the window facing a wall to which I commented I wanted to sit at one of the many tables with the view that were empty and they changed my table. The service was a bit to keen, we stated we wanted cocktails followed by food and the waitress kept us what we wanted to eat as we were choosing cocktails. Once we ordered food and wine the food arrived before the wine, in fairness there was a but if debacle with the wine. They took us the wrong bottle twice. The food was good but not seasoned enough. In all I think it is OK. Not great but not awful either. I won't return however I would recommend to visit for the beautiful venue - not quite the food.

