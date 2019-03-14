The Ivy Tower Bridge
The content on this page is provided by a Time Out partner.
Part of the Ivy’s ongoing roll-out, this casual brasserie is a perfect fit for the gleaming One Tower Bridge development. Terrific views of the river (and, of course, Tower Bridge) are a given and there’s a Parisian-style terrace for those who want to do things alfresco. Inside, trademark Ivy interiors provide the backdrop for a trademark all-day menu that mixes old Ivy faves (shepherd’s pie, fishcakes, crispy duck salad) with more inventive ideas such as marinated yellowfin tuna with citrus ponzu dressing and wasabi mayo. Handy for breakfast, brunch, afternoon tea – or anything else that takes your fancy.
|Venue name:
|The Ivy Tower Bridge
|Contact:
|Address:
|
1 Tower Bridge
London
SE1 2AA
|Transport:
|Tube: London Bridge
|Price:
|£££
|Do you own this business?
Average User Rating
4 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:1
- 4 star:1
- 3 star:1
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
As one would expect by now of the Ivy, their most recent addition by Tower Bridge is classy, elegant and sprinkled with a hint of timelessness. And the cherry on top, it offers what no other Ivy has to offer, a mesmerising view over the Thames, the city and Tower Bridge. The food is tasty and somehow on the experimental side. If you order their autumn pumpkin soup, you might be surprised at first to be presented with a tiny cup of pumpkin puree, which reminds you more of a mousse than of an indulgent seasonal soup. But wait for it and let the waiter work their magic, pouring a hot liquid over it.Sit back and watch as the puree transforms into what you were expecting to receive to begin with. The texture is smooth and indulgent and probably everything you imagined your pumpkin soup to be. The drinks menu is also very varied and caters to all tastes and times of day. If you’re popping in for a breakfast or early lunch and think it’s a little bit too early for an espresso martini, the vanilla shakerato is a great option. It looks and tastes almost the same as the old classic, but it doesn’t come with the potential for feeling tipsy afterwards and is a nice twist on the post-brunch hot espresso. Definitely worth a try.
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...