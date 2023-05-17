London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Parakeet

  • Restaurants
  • Kentish Town
  • price 3 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. The Parakeet (Justin DeSouza)
    Justin DeSouza
    PreviousNext
    /7
  2. The Parakeet (Rob Jones)
    Rob Jones
    PreviousNext
    /7
  3. The Parakeet (Justin DeSouza)
    Justin DeSouza
    PreviousNext
    /7
  4. The Parakeet (Rob Jones)
    Rob Jones
    PreviousNext
    /7
  5. The Parakeet (Justin DeSouza)
    Justin DeSouza
    PreviousNext
    /7
  6. The Parakeet (Rob Jones)
    Rob Jones
    PreviousNext
    /7
  7. The Parakeet (Justin DeSouza)
    Justin DeSouza
    PreviousNext
    /7
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

A divine north London gastropub that's got all the markings of one of the greats.

Do you go to church? The Parakeet in Kentish Town wants you to. Stepping inside this new pub-slash-restaurant, you’re met with a hallowed sight of stained glass windows, saintly portraits and the heavenly smell of meat and fish being cooked over an open fire. Here the kitchen is the altar, and the guests, on dark wooden pew-like seating, wait eagerly for their communion. 

I don’t mean to be hyperbolic; visiting the Parakeet wasn’t quite a religious experience, but it was pretty close. Billing itself as a gastropub (it’s was formerly 1860s freehouse The Oxford Tavern), ostensibly, the Parakeet is still a ‘pub’ and there is a separate space just for drinking, but chic interiors and a sophisticated cocktail offering suggest more of a restaurant inside a pub’s casing. There are no sticky beer mats or packets of Scampi Fries here. 

I wouldn’t be surprised if The Parakeet becomes one of London’s foodie big hitters. 

On a Thursday night in May, the place was packed. The host was turning away disappointed guests from the dining room, and instead ushering them to the (equally vibey) bar. There’s a reason why this new joint is so popular: in the kitchen are Brat alumni Ben Allen as head chef and sous chef Ed Jennings. Similar to Brat, Allen and Jennings’ food sits in the wheelhouse of modern British and European-inspired sharing plates. If you’re suffering from small plate fatigue, don’t be discouraged, because The Parakeet didn’t come to play. The eats here shouldn't be taken lightly – this is rich, interesting food, elegantly presented. 

To start, we slurped down some beautifully fresh oysters with fermented kohlrabi. Unreal. Then braised leeks and mushrooms with a gut-punchingly good pecorino sauce (salty, but that’s what pecorino does best) were followed by a perfectly-balanced pollock crudo, flecked with a surprisingly welcome addition of diced broad beans. 

Brat love to plonk an enormous fish on your table, and the Parakeet also offers sizable sharing plates. Many of our neighbours opted for a massive sea bream or hunk of ox cheek. As a table of two we wanted variety, so went for trout with sea herbs and the most glorious butter sauce. A real winner. 

There were a couple of incongruous moments. We had to wait a good 20 minutes between some of our small plates, which disrupted the flow of picking from different dishes at once. A coil of confit potatoes was a little too greasy and not quite salty enough, while the peperade, although tasty, was acetic and overpowered the delicate, buttery trout. 

However, these minor qualms were well forgotten by dessert, for which we salivated over a laminated kouign-amann cake (they get theirs from nearby Kossoffs bakery) cut in half and adorably poking out from a sea of frothy burnt butter custard. I’ve never had a dessert like this – salty, nutty and just sweet enough. Superb. 

Being a pub, drinking is unsurprisingly good here too. Our affable waiter recommended a bottle of American Recordings Pinot Noir, a gorgeous chilled red. After dessert, we knocked back a couple of tasty New York sours in the bar before merrily sauntering home. 

With beautifully cooked food and great drinks in a cool environment with excellent service, you can’t really go wrong here. I wouldn’t be surprised if The Parakeet becomes one of London’s foodie big hitters. 

The vibe A buzzing gastropub masquerading as an edgy chapel.

The food Modern British and European small and big plates packed with flavour. 

The drink A good and extensive wine list – your waiter will help you pick the best bottle – and classic cocktails with a twist. 

Time Out tip Don’t skip dessert! Try the Kossoffs kouign-amann for something savoury and rich.

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence

Details

Address:
256 Kentish Town Rd
London
NW5 2AA
Contact:
View Website
020 4599 6302
Menu
View menu
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.