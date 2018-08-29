Wild Honey
An attractive contemporary European restaurant in Mayfair.
Sure, Wild Honey is a clubby Mayfair stalwart, complete with wood-panelled walls, low-slung seating and the kind of vino prices that’d make your grandmother scold the sommelier. But it’s brighter and more civilised than all that, with genial service and an atmosphere that’s more urbane than boorish (just).
All of the food was good, even if it didn’t exactly scream ‘destination cooking’. Rather, it was very adept, comforting European fare at extremely Mayfair prices. A starter of mint-flecked veal bolognese with al dente tagliatelle was a knockout, and a bargain at £9. Equally lovely was a scattering of tempura-fried courgette flowers and seeping ricotta, offset with wood-roasted red peppers, a smoky romesco by any other name.
For mains, a deboned and prosciutto-wrapped saddle of rabbit was tender, yielding and possibly the best bunny I’ve ever had (though that was largely down to the absence of fiddly bones). Bitter chard and sweet fresh peas were a fine, fresh foil; but a quenelle of curried pumpkin was a bit weird. The side portion of rabbit cottage pie was a butter-heavy meal in itself. I was defeated.
Finally, there was a silken, just-frozen wild honey ice cream. A scattering of crushed honeycomb and a couple of shards of what tasted like dehydrated milk added an extra layer of complex sweetness.
The suity crowd and locale meant that Wild Honey was never going to be too vibey. But if you’re in the area with money to burn – or, better still, if someone else is paying – this is an evergreen classic.
|Venue name:
|Wild Honey
|Contact:
|Address:
|
12 St George Street
London
W1S 2FB
|Transport:
|Tube: Bond Street
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £130.
Average User Rating
3 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:4
- 4 star:2
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:2
- 1 star:4
had a horrible experience last time i went there but i will go back next week on tuesday and hope i will change my opinion . i will let u guys know how it went ....
The food has a freshness which sets it apart and has a young vibrant feel to the place which makes it a very pleasant restaurant to go
I have eaten in all three of the owners' restaurants and all three offer something slightly different. Wild Honey's menu, like that of Arbutus, is not vast, but consists of an handful of dishes of deliciously eclectic variety. The dishes most certainly belie their simple descriptions on the menu - you should expect well-presented, appetising plates as the chefs take the effort to help you eat with the eye as well as your taste-buds. Although I am a large eater and prefer more sustenance to my plates, most people will be absolutely satisfied and sated by the items offered here. Having eaten there a number of times, I find it hard to recommend specific dishes as the menu has some definite seasonality about it. One of the most impressive dishes has been the bouillabaisse a la Marseille, which can make you feel like a king whilst eating a traditional pauper's dish... which leads to the provincial French, old-school influences on the menu: Once I had a most excellent "soup" - a vegetarian garbure consisting of fresh seasonal vegetables, obviously only seasonally available in spring. Quite a large amount of food is cooked sous vide, which makes for very succulent fish - essentially meaning it is gently poached in its own juices before being finished off for serving. Most of the starters are all about flavour and really whet the appetite for the mains. The service is definitely not over-the-top: The restaurant manages to combine a refined and informal feel and is definitely less 'buzzy' than Soho or Covent Garden, which can be very nice in hectic London. Service is usually good - although I usually avoid peak times in most restaurants which allows for a better experience all round - and I enjoy being allowed to eat my meal without having every second member of staff asking how I am enjoying it or if everything meets my expectations. Another big bonus is the pichet style of wine offering for the vast majority of wines. This allows one to mix and match wines to courses and for individual members of the table to order the wine that they wish to drink to suit their meal or taste. As to finishing the meal, the last time that I was there they didn't have my favourite of their desserts - the tarte tatin - but be warned - you will need ensure that you have assistance to eat it if you order it. The tarte tatin is an outstanding sharing experience. If it is on the menu, I would advise that you reserve it for later as soon as you get the menu as they only make a limited number fresh each day. When the creme brulée is on the menu, it is very nicely done and, if you are stuck at the end of the meal for a suitable dessert, do like I did and order the Wild Honey icecream - it is smooth, creamy and utterly delicious.
We have booked a table on 4th January for the 3 courses offer at £27 (seen on Time Out website and booking automatically redirected to Top Table) for a dinner on 24th January. Upon arrival, we had the classic "A la Carte" menu. After speaking with the waitress, the manager finally came and told us he was absolutely not aware of this offer and that the restaurant had never made any offer via time out or top table. I showed the confirmation email and he went to Time out and Top table websites asserting there was nothing (of course, the offer has then been withdrawn). When looking at Kate's comment below, I find it's a great shame the manager feint there has never been such an offer. Apparently we were not the only ones to have this surprise recently... We also decided to walk out of the restaurant and for sure we will never recommend WIld Honey. This poor quality of service is totally unacceptable for that kind of restaurant.
We have submitted the below letter to the Restaurant Manager of Wild Honey. We are yet to receive a response. On Monday 14th January I booked a table for 3 people at your restaurant through toptable.com for 19:30 on Friday 18th January. This booking was made under the impression that we would be ordering off of the 'TopTable' advertised sample Menu clearly detailed on the website at the time of booking. After making the booking I received both an email confirmation and a call directly from yourselves to confirm the booking. During this conversation I once again confirmed that we had booked through TopTable and checked that it would the TopTable menu we would be ordering from. This was at no stage questioned by any member of your staff. You can therefore understand my surprise to find out that upon arriving and being seated at your restaurant we were told there was no such thing as a 'TopTable menu' and that we would only be able to order from the full priced A La Carte Menu on offer, despite loading the website in front of your staff where the menu was still clearly listed and on offer. The fact that the menu was '3 months out of date and no longer on offer' was of no interest to me. The fact that you are still accepting bookings through this website and have failed to notice the menu being offered in association with your restaurant is out of date, is only a failing on your part and should not have affected what was supposed to be a very special birthday meal for my friend. Whilst we would have loved to have ordered a 3 course meal and wine off of your A La Carte menu the situation was simply that we could not afford to do so, hence booking a menu that we thought offered a more affordable selection of dishes. I was disgusted to then be told that nothing could be done and that the only thing the restaurant would advise would be to 'perhaps just order a main if that is our only budget'. To be sat in a Michelin starred restaurant for my friends birthday and to be patronised in such a way was disgusting. We were made to feel unworthy and inadequate of your restaurant and in my eyes completely let yourselves down. The offer of a 'soft drink' as an apology only added fuel to the fire. It is without regret that we took the decision to walk out of your restaurant, more embarrassing for your staff and the reputation of your restaurant than ourselves. On a positive note I applaud your prompt response to dealing with TopTable.com as it put a smile on my face to discover the menu on offer only last night has already been removed and amended when I checked this morning. It is a shame you do not have the same level of service when it comes to your paying customers seated in your restaurant.
Starters were good/ok but mains were a disaster. Lamb was dry and greasy, cod tasteless and the chicken wing so dry it was difficult to imagine how that level of damage could be done. The bread sauce on the lamb was nice though.
We were very unimpressed with Wild Honey. The food was a big dissapointment: my terrine was inedible, the texture was like corned beef from a can and it tasted like cheap processed meat. My partner's starter, the crab, was better in that it was flavourless, so at least he could eat some of it - although the pieces of shell did not add much. The main course fared better, my veal was slightly overdone but still somewhat tasty however the cod that my partner had was slightly underdone and was supposed to come with sea vegtables - which it did not (unless peas have now been genetically engineered to grow under the sea). The wine and service was fine, nothing special. By far the best part of the meal was the cheese board, a good selection but this can't really give much credit to the restaurant as they don't produce them. I can't understand how this restaurant received a Michelin star - I can only assume it is because they used to be better. My advice - avoid.
A great place for a quiet Sunday lunch. Excellend food and ambience. The wild honey ice-cream is a must-try!
Went for dinner, the food is top class and the service second to none. But be aware, it is easy to spend well over £150 for two people, without going over the top on wine and food. But this is one of those places where I think the food and overall experience warrants the high price.
Fabulous. Understated, informal yet friendly service and a beautiful mixture of delicate and bold flavours from the food. The Tarte Tartin dessert for two to share was enormous and delicious like no dessert I've ever had before. Bravo.
Went there for lunch and even though starters were good and presentation lovely, but my special of the day chicken was raw. In the end they have taken it off the bill, but were not overly concerned. The leaf tea was served without strainers so had to ask if they had any. Not an expected Michelin star experience. Wander how they managed to get that star in the first place.