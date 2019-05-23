Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Yen Burger

Venue says Led by thriving female food entrepreneur Yen Nguyen, the new Japanese-inspired restaurant joins London’s famous Borough Market.
A Japanese-inspired burger joint near Borough Market.

Just around the corner from Borough Market, Yen Burger – named after its owner, Yen Nguyen – is a stylish little spot, all dark grey walls, wooden tables and dinky stools, which serves Japanese-inspired burgers and ‘Asian-influenced’ cocktails.

Arriving on pink-and-white-striped paper in a wooden basket, the signature Yen Burger looked adorable. Its 6oz wagyu beef patty oozed delicious juices, while strips of smoky turkey bacon added extra meatiness, balanced by the sharpness of pickles and shiso. (There are also Aberdeen Angus beef, chicken and cod versions.)

If you’re a herbivore, try the All Veggie burger, which came filled with panko-breaded avocado and succulent portobello mushroom (they have vegan cheese, just ask). A side of Asian slaw was nicely tangy, with blasts of citrus offsetting the creaminess of the mayonnaise. But the dashi-sprinkled chips were soggy and underwhelming.

Happily, desserts – though there are just two choices – were fairly decent. But there were other rough edges: tables are too close together, and on a Friday night the place was verging on raucous. Still, waiters were friendly and seemed to know their stuff. So maybe pick a quiet night, unless you’ve got a yen to party.

This brand new concept will offer premium Asian-influenced burgers. Starting with the ‘Yen Burger’ which features a 100% wagyu beef patty, fresh pickles, smoked turkey bacon, cheese and shiso leaf, it’s the ultimate fusion burger and a great introduction to Yen’s offerings. Other options include ‘The Finest Chick’ which combines coconut panko chicken breast and homemade slaw with the reviving shiso leaf and a zingy mango sauce. For guests with a meat-free diet the Tofu Burger is the perfect dish; served with the freshest tofu, aubergine, lettuce and garnished with coriander, it offers a lighter option whilst still keeping that great Yen flavour. Each burger is fresh made in-house from the highest quality Aberdeen Black Angus or Wagyu beef, 100% sustainable cod or vegetable alternatives. Alongside the hearty burgers, healthy side options include the crunchy Asian slaw, freshly steamed edamame beans or homemade chips and sweet potato chips. One of the other distinctively unique things about Yen Burger is its extensive Asian-influenced cocktail offering. Served at the incredible cherry-blossom bar on the lower-ground floor, it includes signatures to Yen such as the Foreign Mint which fuses Jinzu Gin, sake, mint and basil, whilst the Long Night combines whisky, rum, Cointreau, vodka and ginger ale, making it the perfect tipple to finish (or start) off the evening.

By: Ella Braidwood

Details
Address: 1B Southwark Street
London
SE1 1RQ
Transport: Tube: London Bridge
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £70.
yenburger.co.uk
