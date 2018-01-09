Zala Grill

A Levantine grill in Camden Market.

Eating dinner in Camden is notoriously a bit rubbish. This charming little Middle Eastern grill is here to change that. First, a note on the prices: Zala is exceptionally good value. There’s a range of luscious Levantine small plates listed at around a fiver (roasted cauliflower for £4.50? A juicy beef and lamb kebab for £5?!). Plus, some clever menu deal wizardry gets you two skewers, a side and table mezze for £15. There are larger dishes that take you over the £10 mark but you don’t need them. Sweet relief for all Londoners used to experiencing a vague strangling sensation when being handed the bill.

The food was mostly lovely. Flame-roasted aubergine was smoky and dotted with blush-pink pomegranate seeds, while a rib-eye skewer was a bit fatty but perfectly cooked. Another skewer of slightly blubbery prawns was less impressive, but at this price point you don’t expect perfection. Tucked into a little wood-slatted cabin in Stables Market, the space itself is another draw. It’s very basic, and very small, but plants and zany tiling add character. Most importantly, the waitress gave us free shots with the bill, which was only £45. Zala is the best thing that’s happened to Camden Market in ages.