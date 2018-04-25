A neighbourhood pizzeria in Brook Green.
Hot on the (w)heels of its parent branch’s much-lauded north London opening, a second pizzeria has flung wide its doors in Brook Green. It’s a family-friendly, local-loving joint that’s not set to attract the upper crust with either decor or service, but the food… now that is hard to top.
Zia Lucia, Italian for ‘Aunt Lucy,’ is all about delectable wood-fired pizzas. Bypass the starters, salads and even the desserts: they will merely detract from the main event. With a variety of bases, all sensitivities and preferences are covered. There’s the vegetable charcoal, which looked quite sexy; the wholemeal, which was deliciously nutty; a traditional version for those that aren’t fussed; and, of course, a gluten-free base, because somehow we’re all intolerant to nature’s elastic nowadays.
Of the pizzas, the Arianna, with mozzarella, sausage, taleggio, pecorino and truffle honey was truly ‘magnifico’. The vegan-friendly ‘La Vegana’, smothered in butternut squash cream and topped with whole asparagus spears, tasted delicious and nutritious. All the ingredients, said to be sourced from Bologna, were marvellously fresh.
Overall, Zia Lucia Brook Green isn’t quite as impressive as the original outpost, but it’s still a worthy candidate if you’re in the neighbourhood. Book a seat overlooking the open kitchen to watch the dough rise on your handcrafted creation, or hole up in their basement for a cosy evening of cheerfully fizzy prosecco and delicious pizza.
|Venue name:
|Zia Lucia Brook Green
|Contact:
|Address:
|
61 Blythe Road
London
W14 0HP
|Transport:
|Tube: Kensington (Olympia)
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: £50
Average User Rating
5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:10
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
Fabolous pizzas: you cannot beat their price - quality. Moderate prices for super tasty pizzas and salads with top notch ingredients. Love their vegetable charcoal base and I have it with the Arianna pizza when I want to indulge: truffle, honey, taleggio and fresh sausage! Nice salads (avocado buffalo mozzarella and tomatoes) and gret selection of wines. Try their franconia, fruity red from northern Italy. Lovely and attentive staff. Love this place
Featured
Impressive quality pizza with a great variety of dough. Great wine and very affordable prices especially in relation to the quality. Great addition to the West London pizza scene.
Featured
Dream place for any pizza lover and for vegetarians or veggie lovers. The Via del Campo and Ortolana pizza on wholemeal dough are healthy, light and stunning. I normally share the vegetables tagliere: a selection of roasted vegetables (aubergines, peppers, asparagus, butternut squash) and tipycal italian ones such as the artichokes. Evetything is fresh and cooked homemade style. Stupendo!
Featured
So happy Zia Lucia opened in Brook Green: it is the restaurant anyone would love to have in their neighbourhood. Great quality food, cheap prices, healthy, super tasty with a cozy atmosphere and very kind service. I love their wholemeal dough: try their parmigiana with a glass of prosecco extra dry.. to die for!
Featured
I love their salads and pizzas. I go there for lunch: the mozzarella, avocado, tomatoes and rocket salad is just delicious: tasty and light, and ingredients are so fresh that it is like eating back home in Italy. When I wanna indulge I go for their Andrea Pirlo pizza (truffle, olive pathe, apple and gongorzola) on the black base, and finish off with a homemade tiramisu. Coffee is also top notch. A real gem in Brook Green!
Featured
4 types of different pizza doughs: gluten free, wholemeal, vegetable charcoal and traditional - baked in a large wood fired oven. I just love it, everything is delicious and value for money is amazing. Staff make you feel home. Love this place!
Featured
Without a doubt, the best pizza option in London and one of the best even compared to Italy where I lived for 9 years. I would not be surprised if this becomes the go-to destination for pizza in the west end. A must try
Featured
innovative pizza offering with 4 doughs. Super friendly staff and original type of pizza. very affordable prices which is very unique for london
Featured
they simply serve an excellent pizza wth fresh ingredients. You can also chose between 4 different doughs which is truly unique. I tried both branches in Holloway Rd and Blythe Rd and the pizza is just off the chart. Try the charcoal
Featured
Amazing quality of Pizzas, appetisers, salads - all at a very moderate price. With 12-15£ you have a great dinner, with fantastic homey healthy food, in a cozy environment. And overlooking a giant wood fired oven, beautiful piece of equipment. What else can you wish from a restaurant? I go there once a week at least. Well done Zia!
Featured
Best pizza in London: amazing taste, light and very creative. They serve 4 types of dough: I love their vegetable charcoal one, crispy and beautiful. All ingredients are very fresh and the wine selection is great. Price quality is just unbeatable and atmosphere very cozy. Great to have them in Brook Green!