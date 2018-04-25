A neighbourhood pizzeria in Brook Green.

Hot on the (w)heels of its parent branch’s much-lauded north London opening, a second pizzeria has flung wide its doors in Brook Green. It’s a family-friendly, local-loving joint that’s not set to attract the upper crust with either decor or service, but the food… now that is hard to top.

Zia Lucia, Italian for ‘Aunt Lucy,’ is all about delectable wood-fired pizzas. Bypass the starters, salads and even the desserts: they will merely detract from the main event. With a variety of bases, all sensitivities and preferences are covered. There’s the vegetable charcoal, which looked quite sexy; the wholemeal, which was deliciously nutty; a traditional version for those that aren’t fussed; and, of course, a gluten-free base, because somehow we’re all intolerant to nature’s elastic nowadays.

Of the pizzas, the Arianna, with mozzarella, sausage, taleggio, pecorino and truffle honey was truly ‘magnifico’. The vegan-friendly ‘La Vegana’, smothered in butternut squash cream and topped with whole asparagus spears, tasted delicious and nutritious. All the ingredients, said to be sourced from Bologna, were marvellously fresh.

Overall, Zia Lucia Brook Green isn’t quite as impressive as the original outpost, but it’s still a worthy candidate if you’re in the neighbourhood. Book a seat overlooking the open kitchen to watch the dough rise on your handcrafted creation, or hole up in their basement for a cosy evening of cheerfully fizzy prosecco and delicious pizza.