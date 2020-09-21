The best online shops for London flower delivery
Treat someone to a beautiful bunch of blooms with the click of a button, thanks to the best online shops for London flower delivery
If you’ve completely forgotten an anniversary, someone’s birthday – or you're just really nin the dog house – a lovely bunch of flowers could be just what the doctor ordered. Luckily for you lovely gifters, we’ve composed a list of some of the top online flower delivery services in London, so you can order your dream bouquet in just a few clicks. And from the comfort of your own home, in your pants.
You’ll find all the flowers and arrangement styles you could ever need on this list, from budget-friendly blooms to bespoke bunches that will knock all the right socks off. What's more, there are also loads of last-minute delivery options, too, for anyone who’s left it just a tad late. Come on, we’ve all been there! Now get picking, pals.
The best shops for online flowery delivery in London
Floom
This online flower delivery service is essentially the Deliveroo of the botanical world. Which is a pretty good place to be. Rounding up dazzling bouquets based on your delivery address, you get to take your pick from bunches of blooms sourced from local, independent florists throughout London – and all from the convenience of your couch. Plus, you can order same-day delivery, so that last-minute gift gets sorted with just a swipe and a tap. Now you’ve got literally zero excuse to settle for those sagging corner shop flowers. Come on, you’re better than that. They’re better than that.
Flowerbx
The founder of Flowerbx previously worked at Tom Ford for 20 years, which means that the bouquets she now ships are super stylish and really should smell damn nice, too. But of, you know, flowers, rather than high-end perfume. Which is good. Specialising in single-variety bunches, this florist offers an elegantly simple, refreshingly clean aesthetic, that you'll be hard-pressed to find anyplace else. Just sort by occasion or flower type, pick the petals you like the most and select the number of stems you're after. And then? Well, you're away.
Appleyard Flowers
A little squad of artistic florists, Appleyard use seasonal blooms and rare flowers in their fashion-focused floral arrangements. They really do look the part, to be perfectly honest with you. These folks also pick as fresh as they can find – and from as near to home as possible – so their bunches stay sweet-smelling and loaded with life for longer than most. Gifting is made simple too, since Appleyard makes tailored present pairings. Pick between the classic combos of flowers and champagne, flowers and wine or flowers and scented gifts (candles and reed diffusers).
The Flower Station
Flower Station is a true saviour for those of us with a memory like a goldfish or a severe case of last-minute-itis. It offers Londoners 24-hour service and same-day delivery (even on a Sunday) on orders before 6pm. Their bouquets vary in price, so there’s something for every budget. But one thing you can always count on is the top-notch quality of their pretty petals.
Bloom & Wild
While it has branched out into bigger hand-tied bouquets, it’s the lovely letterbox flowers that make Bloom & Wild petal-pioneers. The perfect size to slot through the letterbox, you don’t need to worry about someone being in to receive them, as these boxes of blooms will be there waiting on the doormat. Sort by occasion or collection and whether you're buying for a birthday, wedding or baby shower, Bloom & Wild will have you covered. Offering two-hour delivery within London, it’s a great option for the forgetful. Oh, and if you want to make things even more special, pair your blooms with some small extras, from Prestat chocolates to sweet-smelling candles.
Pulbrook and Gould
Stepping into Pulbrook and Gould is like stepping into a fairytale illustration – colourful blooms reach above your head and colourful petals dance across each shelf. It’s a real spectacle: and rightly so. Pulbrook and Gould know what they’re doing with blooms, exactly why they’ve been cutting, arranging and delivering since the 1950’s.
Petalon
Every Monday, a few bunches of flowers will appear on this florist’s website for you to choose from. Hand-tied and wrapped in hessian, these gorgeous bouquets can be delivered to most of London and all of the packaging is either biodegradable or recyclable. When they do arrive, it’s by bicycle – so while the flowers might be multicoloured, it’s a very green service.
Grace & Thorne
Grace & Thorne had humble beginnings, growing out of a tiny studio on Kingsland Road. The petal pros now offer nationwide overnight delivery and same-day delivery in London (really handy when you're desperate). Inspired by art and fashion, each bouquet focuses on interesting textures, giving them a spirited, wild appearance.
That Flower Shop
This east London floral emporium has a small shop outside The Ace Hotel in Shoreditch, should you be passing and fancy picking up a bunch. For delivery in London, That Flower Shop have a small selection of hand-tied bouquets, each named after a romantic movie, available online. Novelty names aside, they’re spectacular, alternative bouquets that'll make every hipster and art-enthusiast weak at the knees.
Rebel Rebel
Rebel Rebel’s playful bouquets are named after bands and songs. Their selection of bouquets available for order online are fresh and seasonal, with marvellous mixture of petals designed to capture a specific mood. We're talking titles such as Crazy in Love, I'm Every Woman and I Put a Spell on You. (Sadly there’s no room yet for Pink Floyd’s Several Species of Small Furry Animals Gathered Together in a Cave and Grooving with a Pict.) Flowers ordered before 4pm can be delivered the next day and if you’re not terrified of picking up the phone, same-day delivery is also available.