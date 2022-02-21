London
Amazon
Amazon

Calling all pet parents: Here are the best pet accessories and gadgets to buy right now

Pet accessories, gadgets and toys have come a long way. From smart dog bones to cat water fountains, we’ve put together a list to suit you and your furry friend’s needs.

Written by
Lola Christina Alao
Pet accessories, gadgets and toys have come a long way. From smart dog bones to cat water fountains, we’ve put together a list to suit you and your furry friend’s needs. They’ll increase your pet’s overall wellbeing and health levels so they can live the fun life they deserve. 

Fluffy cat and dog bed
Supplied by amazon.co.uk

1. Fluffy cat and dog bed

You can never go wrong with a soft warm pet bed, great for those cold winter months when your cat, dog, bunny or rabbit wants to do nothing but snuggle up by the heating. Made with premium plush and stuffed with PP cotton, your pet will comfortably doze off for hours, and you can rest assured that they’re comfortable and content. It comes in three different colour options, light grey, pink or dark grey – and has a doughnut shape design. Plus, it has a non-slip bottom made of Oxford cloth, so you don’t need to worry about your pet slipping and sliding. 

Fresh pet cologne
Supplied by amazon.co.uk

2. Fresh pet cologne

Never heard of a cologne for pets? Well, now you have. It can be annoying when your dog has a smell you just can’t seem to get rid of. More common in longhaired breeds, a good bath usually does the job. But sometimes the smell is extra stubborn. That’s where this pet cologne comes in. It has a baby fresh, talcum powder smell and is infused with chamomile. You can try using this after bathing your dog or between baths. It’s suitable for all dogs and puppies over 8 weeks and is a great, safe product for keeping your dog smelling fresh. 

Poop bag carrier
Supplied by alittlefind.com

3. Poop bag carrier

There’s no real way to make picking up your dog’s poo cute, but this is a way to at least make the process a little more pleasant. This poop bag carrier is a great home for your poop bags to live in. It comes in a lovely lilac colour, and an elastic loop that can be attached to a dog leash. Plus, they even throw in a free roll of biodegradable, ultra-thick luxe poop bags.  Pop in your bag and pick up your dog’s waste in style. At just £15, this is great value for money too. 

Dog activity and sleep monitor
Supplied by fitbark.com

4. Dog activity and sleep monitor

The FitBark is a brand new way to monitor your dog’s everyday activity and sleep. With this, you can make sure they’re getting enough movement and exercise for their size and that they’re getting a good night’s sleep. It’s a great way to motivate both you and your furry friend to be active, and means you can track any changes in behaviour almost instantly. The FitBark goes neatly round your dog’s neck and you can also change the colour to match your pup’s look and personality. It fits dogs of all shapes and sizes, and is completely waterproof so you don’t have to worry about it getting damaged during rainy walks.

Ultra quiet hamster wheel
Supplied by amazon.co.uk

5. Ultra quiet hamster wheel

No more loud hamster wheels that wake you up in the night. This is a hamster wheel with a difference and would make a great addition to any hamster home. They fulfill your hamster’s natural running instinct and allow them to let off as much steam as they need. Plus, they reduce the boredom that can be caused by living in a small space. It also has a simple, sleek design and shape which means cleaning the wheel would be a breeze. At just £18.99, your hamster can have all the fun without a hefty price tag.

Foldable dog bowls
Supplied by amazon.co.uk

6. Foldable dog bowls

Thinking of taking a holiday with your dog sometime soon? This would be a great item to purchase in preparation. This dog travel set includes not one, but two dog bowls and a water bottle. The most exciting feature of this set is the fact that it’s completely collapsible, which means it can be neatly popped into your bag to save on space. The bowls are created to last, made with a long lasting FDA approved silicone. Choose a colour that matches your dog’s personality and other accessories, available in green, grey or blue.

Unique cat litter box
Supplied by petsownus.co.uk

7. Unique cat litter box

Cleaning your cat’s litter box is never the most pleasant thing in the world, but this Hoopo Dome litter box makes the job just that bit easier. With a beautifully contemporary design, it’s extremely easy to maintain. There are handles to make the lid easily liftable, so it provides the perfect amount of functionality. But it’s also stylish, making it easy to match with your home decor. With it’s easy access, it’s also great for older cats who may struggle to get into awkwardly small places. The Dome also offers plenty of space for cats who are bigger.

Cat water fountain
Supplied by catit.co.uk

8. Cat water fountain

This cute cat fountain by PIXI is a fun way to help your cat drink more comfortably, without having to bend in any awkward positions. It will give him or her easy access to fresh, clean water 24/7, with its triple action fountain filter that softens water and removes debris. It has a white nightlight, allowing your cat to drink in the night when they’re thirsty. The pump also runs super quietly so you won’t hear a thing. Available in white, green, pink or blue, you can easily choose the colour that will match the room’s decor.

The Wickedbone
Supplied by petsownus.co.uk

9. The Wickedbone

You may guess from the quirky name that this is a dog toy with a difference. The Wickedbone is a very modern bone-shaped dog toy that is the “first smart and interactive” of its kind. Stimulating, exciting and fun, it can be controlled by you with a remote for hours of play. There are 9 modes available so your dog will never get bored and makes the perfect toy for when he or she is home alone, or when you’re busy. Control it simply with your phone on the app, available on iOS or Android. 

