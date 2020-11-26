Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Christmas gift guide: for sweaty types
Photo: Andy Parsons

Christmas gift guide: for sweaty types

Whether 2020 was a PB for them or not, these gift ideas should at least help smash some fitness goals in the New Year

By Time Out London editors
While it hasn’t been the easiest year to stay active, lots of us have cobbled together some kind of exercise routine that works. Whether your loved ones are exercise pros or just trying it out for the first time, help keep the endorphins rushing for them with one of our top Christmas gift picks.

Gifts for the sweaty types

The Art of Ping Pong bats (pictured above)

Table tennis: is it a sport? Discuss. Just kidding; of course it is. It’s like other tennis except not just for entitled dickheads. Bringing a new angle to the game, London’s the Art of Ping Pong has collaborated with some big-name artists to create unique paddles and raised a ton of cash for charity (check out Jake and Dinos Chapman’s effort that says ‘Just because you’re sorry you voted leave doesn’t mean you’re not a cunt’). These are less aggressive, but no less fun. Your serve!

£40 each. theartofpingpong.co.uk/shop

Agnes x Kalicrame bottle holder
Agnes x Kalicrame bottle holder
Courtesy Agnes LDN

Agnes x Kalicrame bottle holder

Agnes LDN’s handmade wares are all about making eco-living easier, like this macramé bottle holder made of recycled cotton. You’ll never have to carry your water in your hands like a chump ever again.

£24.99. agnesldn.com

Fitness band by Nolii
Fitness band by Nolii
Courtesy Nolii

Fitness band by Nolii

£29.99. nolii.com

‘Cycling for Families’ poster by the London Transport Museum
‘Cycling for Families’ poster by the London Transport Museum
Courtesy London Transport Museum

‘Cycling for Families’ poster by the London Transport Museum

£20. ltmuseumshop.co.uk

Sustainable tribal-print sports bra by Zolaeve
Sustainable tribal-print sports bra by Zolaeve
Courtesy Zolaeve

Sustainable tribal-print sports bra by Zolaeve

£45. zolaeve.com

Fit is the Sh*t planner
Fit is the Sh*t planner
Courtesy CGD London

‘Fit is the Sh*t’ planner by CGD London

£24. cgdlondon.com

