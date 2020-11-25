Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Christmas gift guide: for crafties
Jewellery and ceramics
Photo: Andy Parsons

Christmas gift guide: for crafties

Hand-whittled, thrown and hammered by authentic peasant folk with braided beards

By Time Out London editors
Nothing shows how much you love someone like gift-wrapped handmade goodies. But let’s be real, you want some high-quality craft, not a book of redeemable hug coupons. So that’s why we’ve pulled together creative gifts that should certainly be in the running for Christmas present ideas this year – especially for the discerning folk in your life. 

Need a couple more pointers? Check out our full Christmas gift guide.

Gifts for crafties

Ceramic selfies from Charlotte Mei (pictured above)

Selfies. You take ’em. You share ’em. You never look at ’em again. Charlotte Mei, a brilliant illustrator and all-round creative cat from London, has decided to reinvent the concept of selfie. Introducing the ceramic selfie. Here’s how it works: you send Charlotte a photo of someone. Approximately one month later she’ll mail you a glazed interpretation of their head. That makes it sound far creepier than it is. These things are thoroughly charming.

£100, www.charlottemei.com

Rug by The Shag Rooms
The Shag Rooms isn’t as rude as it sounds – it’s the work of east London based rug artist Amelia Collis, whose creations celebrate the female form and will look great on your walls (they’re too pretty for the floor).

£POA. www.instagram.com/theshagrooms

Photograph: Kana London

Stay Home: Clay and Tool Kit by Kana

If you’re still after a lockdown-friendly hobby, look no further than Hackney-based Kana’s Stay Home: Clay and Tool Kit which comes with everything you need to make your own pots at home.

£35. www.kanalondon.com

