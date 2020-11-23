Christmas gift guide: for the houseproud
Know someone with an enviable pad they keep going on about? Get them something nice
Seeing as 2020 became the year for Time In, it’s only fitting to get your loved ones a little something special for their glorious homes this Christmas. Don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you and found the coolest must-haves for anyone’s home.
Need a few more tips? Check out our full Christmas gift guide.
Gifts for the houseproud
Chirp from Anden (pictured above)
Anden is a lovely little timber-obsessed company that designs and hand-finishes every one of its products right here in the capital. Our pick of their wares is this bizarre but beautiful wooden bird that sits on the edge of your desk and just sort of makes you happy. What does it actually do, you ask? Well, give that brass thing on its butt a spin and the Chirp makes bird-like noises. But that’s not the point is it? The point is it’s a fantastic little object, hand-carved from iroko and maple wood, destined to make anyone who walks into your house smile.
Shell vase by Stems Wilder
£15, stemswilder.com
‘Blow Me’ candle by Old Flame Club
£24.99, www.etsy.com/shop/oldflameclub
Pollinator Seedbom by Kabloom
‘Throw it, grow it’ are the instructions for these ‘seedboms’ made from biodegradable packaging and filled with seeds for wildflowers that attract bees.
£4.50, www.webuilt-thiscity.com
Aburi lampshade by Eva Sonaike
£125, www.amara.com
2021 wall planner by Crispin Finn
£20, www.crispinfinn.com
‘Thanks for Leaving’ print by Manson’s Press
£20, www.mansonspress.com
‘My Stubble Has no Gender’ poster
Celebrate one of the city’s most creative artists, Travis Alabanza, with this proud print, made by London-based artist Denny Kaulbach.
Back to the Christmas gift guide
Christmas gift guide
The most thoughtful, stylish and fun presents this Christmas