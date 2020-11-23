Christmas gift guide: for thirsty folk
Raise a glass to the outgoing car-crash of a year and wish everyone good health for the next one
If there were any year that warranted some impressive drinking gifts, it’s certainly this one. Here are our top picks for Christmas gifts that will ease a thirsty loved one’s transition into 2021.
Mondo Brewery 5L mini-keg (pictured above)
Nothing screams cockney London like a keg party: frat boys, beer pong, twit in a toga, dead cheerleader in the bath etc etc. Anywaaaay… Battersea’s ace Mondo Brewery does some five-litre kegs of beer, including its poky 6.2% Brewing for Kubler IPA, and its frankly quite scary 7.3% Stratosphere IPA. Spend Christmas lying under one like you're Drinky Crow. Duuude.
£35, shop.mondobeer.com
Rose-gold corkscrew by Lund
£25, www.amara.com
Spiced rum by Cabby’s
A black cab driver who makes rum? You better believe it. Cabby’s spiced rum is just one of taxi driver Moses Odong’s creations, made at his Bethnal Green distillery Taxi Spirit Co.
£35, taxispirit.com
Jug by Emma Johnson
Send a Negroni
£10, sendanegroni.com
Coasters by Loris & Livia
East London-based design collective Loris & Livia’s Wonderground Coaster, inspired by the tube’s speckled flooring, will help bring a bit of TfL aesthetic into your home.
£8.50, www.webuilt-thiscity.com
Hard soda by Good One
£33 for 12, haveagoodone.co.uk
‘Little Blackbirds’ print by Wine Art
£30, www.wineartshop.com
Bloody Mary mix by Bloody Bens
£8.50, shop.bloodybens.com
Sparkling wine 2016 by Renegade Winery
£100, renegadelondonwine.com
