Mondo Brewery 5L mini-keg
Andy Parsons

Christmas gift guide: for thirsty folk

Raise a glass to the outgoing car-crash of a year and wish everyone good health for the next one

By Time Out London editors
If there were any year that warranted some impressive drinking gifts, it’s certainly this one. Here are our top picks for Christmas gifts that will ease a thirsty loved one’s transition into 2021.

Gifts for thirsty folk

Mondo Brewery 5L mini-keg (pictured above)

Nothing screams cockney London like a keg party: frat boys, beer pong, twit in a toga, dead cheerleader in the bath etc etc. Anywaaaay… Battersea’s ace Mondo Brewery does some five-litre kegs of beer, including its poky 6.2% Brewing for Kubler IPA, and its frankly quite scary 7.3% Stratosphere IPA. Spend Christmas lying under one like you're Drinky Crow. Duuude.

£35, shop.mondobeer.com

Cabby's Rum
Cabby's Rum
Yellow Images

Spiced rum by Cabby’s

A black cab driver who makes rum? You better believe it. Cabby’s spiced rum is just one of taxi driver Moses Odong’s creations, made at his Bethnal Green distillery Taxi Spirit Co.

£35, taxispirit.com

Loris & Livia tube coaster
Loris & Livia tube coaster
Andy Parsons

Coasters by Loris & Livia

East London-based design collective Loris & Livia’s Wonderground Coaster, inspired by the tube’s speckled flooring, will help bring a bit of TfL aesthetic into your home.

£8.50, www.webuilt-thiscity.com

