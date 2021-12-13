London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Assembly coffee
Image: Assembly Coffee

Eight mouth-watering bags by London coffee roasters

Sorting your dark roasts from your cocoa essences, these are some of the capital’s finest roasteries. If you're looking for a Christmas present for your caffeine-obsessed friend, we've got you covered...

Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Coffee is a dangerously complicated thing to write about. There are so many opinions, absolutely everywhere. What the best type of bean? What kind of roast? When was it roasted? Aargh! 

It doesn’t help that London has such an enormous number of coffee roasteries, each with its own swish branding that promises something different or better than the rest. How do you sort the dark roasts from the scorched and the light roasts from the undeveloped? 

We can’t make sure that every coffee batch is exactly as you want it, but what we can do is point you towards London’s finest roasteries, and a few of their most celebrated roasts. So here you have it – eight of the finest bags by London-based coffee roasters.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Eight mouth-watering bags by London coffee roasters

Finca Perla Del Valle, Monmouth Coffee
Image: Monmouth Coffee

1. Finca Perla Del Valle, Monmouth Coffee

If you’ve already heard of any of the roasteries on this list, it’ll most likely be Monmouth Coffee. The Monmouth branches at Borough and Covent Garden are well-renowned as coffee havens, and, judging by their usually-enormous queues, that reputation precedes them. The Finca Perla Del Valle bag contains traditionally washed Colombian beans roasted in Bermondsey, and it’s simply a sublime medium roast. With hints of grape and kiwi, it’s a slightly acidic, medium body bag that tastes exactly as refined and curated as all Monmouth brews do. 

Read more
Buy now
Revelation Signature Espresso, Union Coffee
Image: Amazon / Union Coffee

2. Revelation Signature Espresso, Union Coffee

Union Coffee’s signature espresso blend is one of the east London roastery’s most popular roasts – if not their most popular. A dark roast of 100 percent Arabica beans with hints of treacle, cinnamon and dark chocolate, it justifies the hype. Union’s name stems from the company’s ethical bean-sourcing, which focuses on finding farmers directly and paying them a fair price. But the roastery’s signature bean is much more than just eco-hype – it’s a magnificently strong, rich and complex blend.

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
George Street Blend, Kiss the Hippo
Image: Amazon /Kiss the Hippo

3. George Street Blend, Kiss the Hippo

For something a little lighter, airier and more suitable for milk coffee, check out the George Street Blend, Kiss the Hippo’s house bag. A half-Peruvian, half-Colombian batch hand-roasted in Richmond, the George Street has echoes of chocolate, red berries and butterscotch. In short: it’s got a deep, sumptuous sweetness and a somewhat syrupy body – but it isn’t too strong, bitter or acidic. The George Street Blend is a little pricier than a lot of the others in this list, but that’s because it’s got a strict sustainable focus, being both certified organic by the Soil Association and carbon negative.

Read more
Buy now
Macho, Square Mile Coffee Roasters
Image: Square Mile Coffee

4. Macho, Square Mile Coffee Roasters

Confusingly, Square Mile’s roastery isn’t actually in ‘The Square Mile’ (i.e. The City of London). It’s actually in a far more beautiful place, sat overlooking the Walthamstow Wetlands. Anyway, we’re here to rep Macho, a Costa Rican bean named after its producer (Efrain 'Macho' Naranjo) and one of Square Mile’s finest roasts. Eagerly anticipated when it comes into season each year, Macho is almost desert-like in its creamy, honeyed blend of pear, almond and sultana. A real sweet treat.

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Bold Morning Shot, Volcano Coffee Works
Image: Amazon / Volcano Coffee

5. Bold Morning Shot, Volcano Coffee Works

Bold by name, bold by… you get it. Roasted in Brixton with 100 percent Arabica beans, Volcano’s Coffee Works’ Bold Morning Shot is a loud smack of sharp stone fruits, bitter dark chocolate and treacly molasses. Coming from another roastery with impressive ethical, carbon-neutral and sustainable credentials, this is a great coffee to shock you into action for the rest of the day. And the Shot is versatile, too. Cafetiere, Moka pot, press, filter – you name it, this tastes good brewed with it.

Read more
Buy now
Gora Kone, Assembly Coffee
Image: Assembly Coffee

6. Gora Kone, Assembly Coffee

Assembly Coffee is all about the details. Buy a bag from them and info about the farmer who grew the beans, the region, the process, and the altitude are all plain to see. When it comes to the Gora Kone, you’ll see the beans were grown by smallholders in the Uddo Hadamma Kebele, Ethiopia, at a height of 2100 metres above sea level. What does that mean for the taste? We’re not sure, really – but it’s damn good. This Brixton-roasted bag features tastes suggesting pineapple and black tea, a rich but tasteful bean.

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Single Origin Arabica, Kahwati Coffee
Image: Amazon / Kahwati

7. Single Origin Arabica, Kahwati Coffee

Kahwati Coffee offers something a little different to the rest on this list. It’s a Turkish coffee brand, meaning that it specialises in exceptionally finely ground coffee that’s a notch stronger than normal espressos. But this bag comes un-ground, a medium roast, single-origin Arabica kind roasted in Wembley. Boasting a balanced flavour (with hints of vanilla, hazelnut and cocoa) and a middle-ground for aroma and acidity, it’s also versatile – as good for a traditional, strong Turkish coffee as it is for pairing with milk.

Read more
Buy now
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.