Five beautiful handmade things you can get in the Black Friday sales

Being handmade and ethical is a pretty unbeatable combo. These orange blossom-scented tea lights are hand-poured in Berkshire and, being made of soy wax, they’re 100 percent vegan too. Made by Native Fragrance, they were apparently inspired by a stay at an elegant hotel in Bel Air, in which the rooms were filled by ‘a warm blend of sweet mandarin and fresh blooming orange blossom flowers’. Each tea light burns for about four hours and, thanks to this ripe deal, your home could soon be filled with exotic, LA mansion-like smells for well under a tenner. (Amazon)
When people think of the Black Friday sales, they’re usually picturing a rush for huge deals. The usual image is of shoppers hunting throughout Selfridges, John Lewis and Sports Direct, scrambling for everything from TVs and sofas to basketball hoops.
But Black Friday’s pretty cool for handmade things too. And this year, artisanal goods are really making a splash, with small manufacturers also getting in on the act for one of the year’s biggest shopping sprees.
From innovative zero-waste food wraps to candles handcrafted in the depths of the Home Counties, plenty of those small manufacturers are offering significant discounts on their finest products. But where should you go to hunt out some fab handmade stuff in the Black Friday sales? This list will give you a decent head-start – here are five beautiful hand-crafted items you can get for cheap this weekend.
