Photograph: Amazon

Five beautiful handmade things you can get in the Black Friday sales

From stylish hand-tufted bath mats to sustainable wraps made out of beeswax, these are the best handmade products available on the cheap this weekend

Written by
Ed Cunningham
When people think of the Black Friday sales, they’re usually picturing a rush for huge deals. The usual image is of shoppers hunting throughout Selfridges, John Lewis and Sports Direct, scrambling for everything from TVs and sofas to basketball hoops.

But Black Friday’s pretty cool for handmade things too. And this year, artisanal goods are really making a splash, with small manufacturers also getting in on the act for one of the year’s biggest shopping sprees.

From innovative zero-waste food wraps to candles handcrafted in the depths of the Home Counties, plenty of those small manufacturers are offering significant discounts on their finest products. But where should you go to hunt out some fab handmade stuff in the Black Friday sales? This list will give you a decent head-start – here are five beautiful hand-crafted items you can get for cheap this weekend. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Five handmade things you can get in the Black Friday sales

Orange Blossom Scented Tea Light Set, £7.20 (was £9)
Photograph: Amazon

Orange Blossom Scented Tea Light Set, £7.20 (was £9)

Being handmade and ethical is a pretty unbeatable combo. These orange blossom-scented tea lights are hand-poured in Berkshire and, being made of soy wax, they’re 100 percent vegan too. Made by Native Fragrance, they were apparently inspired by a stay at an elegant hotel in Bel Air, in which the rooms were filled by ‘a warm blend of sweet mandarin and fresh blooming orange blossom flowers’. Each tea light burns for about four hours and, thanks to this ripe deal, your home could soon be filled with exotic, LA mansion-like smells for well under a tenner. (Amazon)

Jehba Berber-Style Bath Mat, £14.30 (was £22)
Photograph: https://www.laredoute.co.uk

Jehba Berber-Style Bath Mat, £14.30 (was £22)

Proof that you don’t need loads of garish colour to make a bold and dazzling statement, this Jehba bath mat by La Redoute is simple but characterful. With an uncomplicated black and cream colouring, it’s hand tufted with fringed edging. Each design is slightly different, but they’re all made with a Berber style in mind. You’ll be amazed at just how much a small, 50x70cm mat can add interest and warmth to an otherwise plain bathroom, and this pretty unmissable Black Friday deal has the mat reduced to just 60 percent of its retail price. (La Redoute)

Beeswax Wraps, set of 10, £14 (was £17.95)
Photograph: Amazon

Beeswax Wraps, set of 10, £14 (was £17.95)

What on earth is a food wrap, you ask? It’s basically a washable, reusable way of storing food – a sustainable alternative to cling film or tin foil. These Beeswax Wraps are made in the UK (in Leicester) using a mix of actual beeswax, pine resin, cotton and coconut oil, all sustainably and responsibly sourced. And how do they work? It’s kind of like magic, really. The wraps stick together, sealing up your food, but won’t make your hands or bag sticky. With intricate little patterns, they look really pretty too – this set of ten comes with a pretty nifty price-cut. (Amazon)

Cotton Face Mask 5 Pack, Floral Pattern, £11.85 (was £13.95)
Photograph: Amazon

Cotton Face Mask 5 Pack, Floral Pattern, £11.85 (was £13.95)

The need (and, in some places, legal requirement) for face masks ain’t going away anytime soon – so best to invest in some super-trendy ones like these. Coming in various patterns that range from checked and polka dots to Paisley and floral, this lot are made from 100 percent cotton. But that isn’t all. They’ve got three layers of fabric, adjustable ear loops and a properly mouldable nose bridge, and they’re machine washable, too. This deal works out at barely much more than a couple of quid per mask. (Amazon)

Lemongrass Chai, All Natural Soap Co, £7.50
Photograph: https://allnaturalsoap.co.uk/shop/bars/lemongrass-chai/

Lemongrass Chai, All Natural Soap Co, £7.50

Designed to emulate the experience of drinking a calming, warming cup of spicy, herbal chai, all in soap form, All Natural Soap Co’s Lemongrass Chai is a lovely balance of freshness and cosiness. This limited edition bar is made in the UK from natural ingredients and packed full of essential oils, but it’s also totally vegan and free from palm oil, petrochemicals and lots of other unhealthy artificial stuff. For wonderfully fresh, autumnal, spicy smelling baths and showers, look no further. And it’s all for a couple of quid cheaper than usual. (All Natural Soap Co)

