Supplied by Urban Outfitters
Supplied by Urban Outfitters

Five products you can buy to conserve energy in your home (and help the environment)

From door seal tape, to heated slippers and thermal leggings, we’ve put together a list of products that will help you out if you’re trying to keep your heating bills on the lower side.

Written by
Lola Christina Alao
The news of soaring energy prices was an unwelcome surprise. It can be heard to keep your house insulated and make sure everyone’s warm, but there are small fixes and tweaks you can make to make sure the energy you’re using isn’t wasted. By making your home warmer, you’ll also be reducing the amount of energy you need to use which will in turn, help the environment.

From door seal tape, to heated slippers and thermal leggings, we’ve put together a list of products that will help you out if you’re trying to keep your heating bills on the lower side. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Cushion draught excluder
Cushion draught excluder

This fabric draught excluder lets you insulate your home and save on your energy bills in style. It will get rid of that pesky draught and make sure you’re warm and cosy. With a weighted design, it will also keep doors in one position and is a modern, stylish grey herringbone pattern. At just £12.99, it’s great value for money. Customers have awarded the product an impressive 4.3 stars out of 5 too. The designer, Nicola Spring, also has other draught excluders in the range. There’s plenty to choose from to suit your needs and decor. 

Door seal tape
Door seal tape

At just £21.99, this multi-purpose door seal tape is a great option for keeping the pesky cold out of your house. It’s not only useful for keeping you warm in the winter months, but also for keeping out creepy crawlies and dust. Plus, it makes whichever room you install it in soundproof, so you don’t need to worry about being interrupted by noise while you work or watch your favourite film. It’s 20 metres long too so you won’t run out of it any time soon. Easy to install, it is self-adhesive and already has super glue attached.

Warm heated slippers
Warm heated slippers

These Smoko heated slippers will give you guaranteed warm feet all day. There’s nothing worse than getting stuck into a good TV series in the evening but having to rub your feet together every two seconds to keep them warm. With an inbuilt heater, you can just plug these slippers in via USB, sit back and wait for your toes to get toasty. They’re also super soft and have a cute design in the style of a little dumpling, so you can keep yourself warm in style. At just £32, they’re a steal too.

Double layered curtains
Double layered curtains

Tired of having thin curtains that just aren’t doing the job? Well you’re in luck, these curtains are double layered so they’ll help retain heat that is already in the room. That also means that they’ll keep the room cool in hot weather so you can spend less money and energy on keeping the fan on. This product can be easily matched to the decor in your house and come in 17 different colours, including hazel blue, sea teal, a neutral greyish-white, pink and more. They also have triple weave technology, meaning they reduce noise.

Thermal leggings
Thermal leggings

No one likes that sweaty feeling when they’re trying to keep warm at home. Well with these thermal leggings, you’re guaranteed to not feel like that as they’re designed to keep moisture away from the skin so you’ll be kept warm without feeling overheated. They come in 11 different colours, from navy to taupe and olive leopard grain. Plus, they’re high rise leggings which means they offer tummy control for those days you feel self-conscious. As well as for lounging at home, they can be worn to yoga, pilates, long walks and more. At just £29, they are a complete steal. 

