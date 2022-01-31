How about gifting your special someone some coffee with a difference? London Nootropics prides itself on helping people to “find their flow”, and their adaptogenic coffee blends are designed just for that. The blends are infused with things like Lion’s Mane (an ancient medicinal mushroom) and Rhodiola extract that have different benefits like reducing brain fog and alleviating anxiety. So if your special someone has been stressed out, or finding it hard to focus lately, this could be the perfect option. This gift box comes with 12 sachets of their coffee blends (try Mojo for energy, Grind for mental clarity and Zen for feeling calm) and a Frank Green reusable ceramic coffee cup so that they can find their flow on the go.