Valentine's Day in London
Fun Valentine's Day gifts for her (that won't make her cringe)

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be cringe! We've put together a list of the best UK made Valentine's gifts to buy your special someone.

Believe it or not, Valentine’s day dates back to 496 AD. But there are still ways to make the day feel “new” and surprise your special someone without making her cringe. So we’ve put together a list of all budgets, so you can be well prepared this year. Valentine’s day is just round the corner, but don’t worry, you’ve still got time to find the perfect gift for the one you love. 

Heart duo pendant
Supplied by dinnyhall.com

1. Heart duo pendant

If you’re trying to find something sentimental, you can never go wrong with jewellery. This pendant from London owned business Dinny Hall features two beautiful mini hearts. Made with solid sterling silver coated in 22k yellow gold vermeil from their Bijou collection, Dinny has stores all across London – so you could always pop in if you fancy having a look in person.

Gin gift set
Supplied by blackcrownedgin.com/

2. Gin gift set

If she’s a gin and tonic lover, this hibiscus gin set by Black Crowned Gin is bound to impress her. A rare gin that uses botanicals, spices and fruits from Africa and the African Diaspora, this Black owned company saw a gap in the market for a gin as unique as this. The gift set comes with two mini cans of hibiscus gin. She’ll be able to kick back with a glass of G&T and experience the luxurious flavours in no time.

Adult jigsaw puzzle
Supplied by amazon.co.uk

3. Adult jigsaw puzzle

This fun Luckies of London adult jigsaw puzzle is a great non cheesy gift to buy for your special someone. With artwork by Jacqueline Colley, and in collaboration with Print Club London – an online gallery based in vibrant East London – it’s a puzzle that won’t be dull or boring. It contains 500 pieces and is made with completely recycled board. Fun to play with others or alone, this could be the perfect option if you're stuck for choice. 

Persian tea
Supplied by persianapothecary.com/

4. Persian tea

Persian Apothecary is a seriously cool brand inspired by the richness and complexity of Iran. If your special someone is a tea lover, what better gift to get her for Valentine’s Day than a unique blend of teas she can enjoy while winding down in the evening? Each tea is made using some of the most luxurious ingredients from across the world, inspired by recipes passed down by Sheyda’s (the owner’s) mum. This Rosewater House tea is a beautiful blend roses, violets and Persian rice pudding and comes in a lovely pink tin that stores the tea.

Heart printed plate
Supplied by amazon.co.uk

5. Heart printed plate

Handmade and handpainted, this heart themed plate makes the perfect option to gift to your boo. It will add a heartwarming touch to any dinner table, or dressing table if you’d like to use it as a trinket dish. Plus, it’s pretty and pink. What more could you want? And there is lots more to choose from by the Emma Bridgewater brand, from personalised mugs to stationary, you’re bound to find something that will make her day this Valentine’s. 

Nootropics gift box
Supplied by londonnootropics.com

6. Nootropics gift box

How about gifting your special someone some coffee with a difference? London Nootropics prides itself on helping people to “find their flow”, and their adaptogenic coffee blends are designed just for that. The blends are infused with things like Lion’s Mane (an ancient medicinal mushroom) and Rhodiola extract that have different benefits like reducing brain fog and alleviating anxiety. So if your special someone has been stressed out, or finding it hard to focus lately, this could be the perfect option. This gift box comes with 12 sachets of their coffee blends (try Mojo for energy, Grind for mental clarity and Zen for feeling calm) and a Frank Green reusable ceramic coffee cup so that they can find their flow on the go.

Weighted blanket
Supplied by amazon.co.uk

7. Weighted blanket

This one is the perfect gift for those nights you can’t be with your loved one. To use, tuck yourself in, relax and wait for the weighted blanket to work its magic. It works by applying gentle pressure all over your body in a way that feels like a hug, to ensure you get the best night’s sleep. If she’s struggling to fall asleep, this could be the solution as it is said to foster a sense of stillness and calm, helping your body and brain to switch off for the night.

Candle making kit
Supplied by amazon.co.uk

8. Candle making kit

Inspire her to take up a new hobby with this candle making kit made by North London based brand. It comes beautifully packaged and is also vegan-friendly and eco-conscious. If she hasn’t made a candle before, don’t fret, this candle making kit is perfect for complete beginners, including easy step-by-step instructions so she can’t go wrong. It also comes with fragrance oils, lavender which is great for relaxation, and mandarin & bergamot which is mood boosting. In the kit, you’ll find a pouring jug, glass jars with lids, labels, cotton and linen wicks and more.

