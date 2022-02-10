We’ve all been there. One minute it’s New Year’s Day, the next it’s February 14 and you’re doing your best David Byrne impression, wondering ‘how did I get here?’ Well fret not dear panicked reader, as there’s still time to squeeze in a last-minute dash for a present that exudes an ‘I love you and spent ages on this’ vibe, as opposed to the ‘I nipped by the garage on the way home’ sigh. Whether that’s a classic bunch of blooms and box of chocolates with a trendy twist, or something to spice things up in the bedroom on Valentine’s Night, we’ve got the gift for you. We’ve also made sure that everything on our list will be with you by the big day, so long as you order by Friday night, you’ll have a happy partner come Monday.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.