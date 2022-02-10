London
Valentine's Day
Photograph: Shutterstock

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts

Left it a little late to buy for your beau? Don’t panic, we’ve got some great last-minute gifts

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
We’ve all been there. One minute it’s New Year’s Day, the next it’s February 14 and you’re doing your best David Byrne impression, wondering ‘how did I get here?’ Well fret not dear panicked reader, as there’s still time to squeeze in a last-minute dash for a present that exudes an ‘I love you and spent ages on this’ vibe, as opposed to the ‘I nipped by the garage on the way home’ sigh. Whether that’s a classic bunch of blooms and box of chocolates with a trendy twist, or something to spice things up in the bedroom on Valentine’s Night, we’ve got the gift for you. We’ve also made sure that everything on our list will be with you by the big day, so long as you order by Friday night, you’ll have a happy partner come Monday.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts

Beautiful blooms
© Rebel Rebel

Beautiful blooms

Alright, so flowers can be unimaginative, but not when you get some with a rock ’n’ roll edge, like those at Rebel Rebel. This east London florist has been peddling posies since 2000, when a pair of former TV types left showbusiness to open a shop in Mare Street. It’s still there, so you can pop in to buy your blooms, or you can take advantage of their V-Day delivery service, which is available on orders right up until 5pm on Sunday 13. Their 2022 offerings include new bouqs ‘Be My Baby’, a spray of colourful baby’s breath in honour of the late Ronnie Spector, and ‘I Bet That You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ (pictured).

Sweet stuff
© Monty Bojangles/Amazon

Sweet stuff

Ah choccies, the other classic V-Day gift. Thankfully these ones have been made eminently more exciting by the award-winning, London-based chocolatiers Monty Bojangles (named after the owner’s cat, naturally). Having launched onto the scene back in 2008, the company has been specialising in delicate truffles, which are double-dusted for extra indulgence. This trio of gift boxes, sealed with a bow, is the perfect introduction to the bold brand, whose flavours are as eccentric as their packaging. This set includes classic Choccy Scoffy, Scrumple Nutty (toasted hazelnut) and Flutter Scotch (salted butterscotch). Yum.

Relax, you got this
© Naissance/Amazon

Relax, you got this

Grab The Couples Box by Naissance and you’ve not only got your Valentine’s gift sorted, but the evening planned out too. This au naturel, non-greasy, vegan massage set will have you exploring each other’s bodies while relieving the tensions of the day. There are two organic oils in the box made from safflower and coconut. ‘Ignite’ blends nutmeg, lavender, patchouli, cedarwood and orange, while ‘Unwind’ features ylang ylang, lavender, mandarin, rosemary and nutmeg. And for those who don’t know what they’re doing (ahem, most of us), there’s a handy wooden massager included.

Get hot and heavy
© We-Vibe/Lovehoney

Get hot and heavy

Lovehoney has a whole Valentine’s sex toy section, in which you’ll find the We-Vibe Unite 2. It’s one of the more popular couples’ vibrators available and has a discreet u-shape design that stimulates both the clitoris and G-spot, whilst leaving room for a penis or dildo. Plus, the clitoris end also sends vibrations up the shaft of the penis for an added buzz. There are nine vibration modes and a remote that works up to three meters away. It’s splashproof and comes with a starter sachet of lube, satin pouch and charging cable. If you order by 5pm on Friday, you can choose one-day special delivery to ensure you make this V-Day a memorable one.

Cutesy
© DoJoyKey/Amazon

Cutesy

If you and beau don’t go in big for St Val, but you still want to mark it with a little something, how about these cutesy keyrings from DoJoyKey? Made from polished zinc alloy, these kissing whales are not only adorable, but durable. One is grey and the other a rose gold with a little water splash on top, while the practical keyring element closes via a screw clasp. You can also get elephant and unicorn versions, all of which come neatly laid out in a gift box. Plus, they have magnets in the ‘noses’ so they stick together when next to each other. D’aww.

