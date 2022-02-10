Alright, so flowers can be unimaginative, but not when you get some with a rock ’n’ roll edge, like those at Rebel Rebel. This east London florist has been peddling posies since 2000, when a pair of former TV types left showbusiness to open a shop in Mare Street. It’s still there, so you can pop in to buy your blooms, or you can take advantage of their V-Day delivery service, which is available on orders right up until 5pm on Sunday 13. Their 2022 offerings include new bouqs ‘Be My Baby’, a spray of colourful baby’s breath in honour of the late Ronnie Spector, and ‘I Bet That You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ (pictured).
We’ve all been there. One minute it’s New Year’s Day, the next it’s February 14 and you’re doing your best David Byrne impression, wondering ‘how did I get here?’ Well fret not dear panicked reader, as there’s still time to squeeze in a last-minute dash for a present that exudes an ‘I love you and spent ages on this’ vibe, as opposed to the ‘I nipped by the garage on the way home’ sigh. Whether that’s a classic bunch of blooms and box of chocolates with a trendy twist, or something to spice things up in the bedroom on Valentine’s Night, we’ve got the gift for you. We’ve also made sure that everything on our list will be with you by the big day, so long as you order by Friday night, you’ll have a happy partner come Monday.
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.