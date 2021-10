Looking for a really good tattoo parlour in London? We select the best tattoo artists and sharpest needles in town for your inking endeavours

We’ve all been there. You wake up wanting a massive new tattoo covering your whole back and neck, travel to your nearest parlour and end up horrified with the sloppy, badly drawn results. You’ll not be showing your colourful back to anyone any times soon.

The lesson here is do your damn research. It’s extremely important to find the right tattoo artist before going under the needle.

Luckily, there are tons of really experienced and skilled people working in the tattoo studios of London. The places themselves range from iconic spots to tiny parlours you’ve probably never heard of, which means enthusiasts are spoilt for choice when it comes to getting an inking. Whether you’re looking for traditional or tribal art, portraiture or watercolour, here’s our pick of London’s best tattoo studios.

