London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Downton
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08HW535VB

Seven brilliant British boxsets to buy in the Black Friday sales

From 'Sherlock' to 'The Crown', these iconic TV shows are all available on the cheap

Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

While you’re sat on the sofa tonight flicking between endless re-runs of traffic police and home improvement shows, it might not seem like the UK produces top-notch, world-famous TV programmes. But it does. It definitely, definitely does.

The UK makes some great telly. And lots of boxsets of those shows are featured in the upcoming Black Friday sales. Why would you want DVDs and Blu-rays, when you have streaming, you ask? Perhaps you've got slow internet or want a better quality of visuals. Maybe streaming has too many choices, or doesn't have the show you want at all. Or maybe you’re just looking for some juicy deleted scenes and extended cuts. Here’s our pick of the best British TV show boxsets of DVDs and Blu-rays available this Black Friday.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Seven brilliant British boxsets to buy in the Black Friday sales

Fleabag, series one and two (Blu-ray), £14.24 (was £17.99)
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07MCM7BM3

Fleabag, series one and two (Blu-ray), £14.24 (was £17.99)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s manic, confused, honest and hilarious portrayal of a young woman in London was easily one of the most celebrated TV shows of the last decade. The beauty of Fleabag’s lead character was that she contained so many relatable human characteristics but was also completely chaotic, complicated and contradictory. As a result, Waller-Bridge’s fourth-wall-breaking lead struck a chord with audiences on both sides of the Atlantic and the series cemented itself as a cultural moment in just two seasons. It’s brilliant stuff. (Amazon, until November 29)

Read more
Buy now
The Crown, series one and two (Blu-ray), £31.99 (was £49.99)
Photograph: https://www.zavvi.com/blu-ray/the-crown-seasons-1-2/11844488.html

The Crown, series one and two (Blu-ray), £31.99 (was £49.99)

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, everyone’s obsessed with the royals. But The Crown isn’t just any old fictionalised history of the British monarchy. It’s a really well-made, critically and popularly adored series. With the fourth season set for release in 2022, it seems that British people will never tire of their own royal history, and that the rest of the world will never bore of listening to plummy-voiced aristocrats. Starring Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II and Matt Smith as Prince Philip, the first two seasons remain some of the series’ best, and they’re both available here with a pretty huge discount. (Zavvi, while stocks last)

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Plebs, series one to five (DVD), £25.59 (was £32.99)
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07W6JK258

Plebs, series one to five (DVD), £25.59 (was £32.99)

A comedy following the daily lives of three lusty lads in ancient Rome, interlaced with gladiators, chariot racing, religious festivals and historical context? Sounds like a very niche pitch. But Plebs is exceptionally entertaining, balancing a weird historical setting with modern jokes and slang, and a joyfully bouncy ska soundtrack. Plebs stars Tom Rosenthal, Ryan Sampson, Joel Fry and Jonathan Pointing, and this boxset includes all five series – it’s great preparation for the upcoming full-length finale. (Amazon, until November 29)

Read more
Buy now
Peaky Blinders, series one to five (DVD), £31.03 (was £38.79)
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07WG3KWBC

Peaky Blinders, series one to five (DVD), £31.03 (was £38.79)

There aren’t many shows as stylish and fast-paced as historical gangster drama Peaky Blinders. Although framed around historical events, the series follows the story of the fictional Tommy Shelby, leader of the Peaky Blinders gang in early 20th century Birmingham. Shelby is played by Cillian Murphy, but the series also stars huge names like Tom Hardy and Helen McCrory. The final season is scheduled to arrive early next year, so you’ve got more than enough time to binge the previous five series here. (Amazon, until November 29)

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
The Thick of It, Complete Collection (DVD), £12.99 (was £14.99)
Photograph: https://store.hmv.com/store/film-tv/dvd/the-thick-of-it-complete-collection-(1)

The Thick of It, Complete Collection (DVD), £12.99 (was £14.99)

Sharp, fast and riddled with expletives, The Thick of It remains arguably this century’s finest work of political satire. Starring a pre-Doctor Who Peter Capaldi and written by Armando Iannucci, at times the real world has run perilously close to imitating – or even getting more ridiculous than – the series’ plotlines. It’s the kind of show you can watch dozens of times, picking up new details on each watch, and all of it, including all four series plus specials, is collected in this boxset. (HMV, while stocks last)

Read more
Buy now
Downton Abbey Movie and TV Collection (DVD), £33.99 (was £39.99)
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08HW535VB

Downton Abbey Movie and TV Collection (DVD), £33.99 (was £39.99)

You could say that Downton Abbey is ridiculous and unrealistic, flashy, pompous and melodramatic. But that’s all precisely the point. Whether it’s good because it’s good or good because it’s bad is a bit up for debate – but either way, it’s the pinnacle of escapism. Downton Abbey is popular in America for its depiction of the charming strangeness of the British aristocracy, but it remains one of the UK’s most watched dramas. You can snap up the entire series (plus the 2019 follow-up film) in this boxset. (Amazon, until November 29)

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
Sherlock, complete series one to four (DVD), £19.99 (was £21.99)
Photograph: https://store.hmv.com/store/film-tv/dvd/sherlock-complete-series-1-4-the-abominable-bride

Sherlock, complete series one to four (DVD), £19.99 (was £21.99)

Sherlock Holmes is a British cultural icon, so given that the TV series Sherlock is just as well-known (if not more so) as its original inspiration is a testament to its huge success. Inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s 19th century tales, the series features Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Andrew Scott and others in a sleek, clever and exceptionally entertaining modern retelling. The four series only amount to 13 episodes in total, but they’re all riveting, phenomenally compelling telly. (HMV, while stocks last)

Read more
Buy now
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.