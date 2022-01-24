Think back to pre-2020, if you can remember that far back. Life was pretty normal and you were free to hold and attend as many dinner parties as you liked, without fear of catching a life-threatening virus, or the police turning up at your door. But as vaccines become more and more accessible, it’s of course likely that people will be having more dinner parties. Why not invest in some new glassware to impress your guests? These beautiful Champagne coupes from H&M have a gold-coloured rim and would brighten up your dinner table nicely. The glass is made out of sand that has been treated at extremely high temperatures and turned into a liquid. The molten glass is then made into various shapes and given different properties like transparency, strength and temperature resistance. Plus, the glass fully recyclable and sustainable. At £6.99 per glass, you’d be getting your money’s worth too. Also in the same range, are champagne flutes, carafes and tumblers.
If you're bored of eating the same foods and eating at the same places, read on. 2021 was arguably the year of food delivery subscriptions, restaurant home boxes and more eco-consciousness. Well this year, say hello to edible insects, reducetarianism and more. We've put together a list of new things you can do that align with the most anticipated foodie trends this year has to offer.
After a year being limited by restrictions, we can finally experiement a bit more, and this list is sure to help you to do that.
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.