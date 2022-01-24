You might have just missed out on Dry January, but that’s okay. Any time is a good time to try going sober. For January 2022, one in six adults planned to go sober for the month which has increased by 22 percent from the previous year. A lot of people found themselves drinking more in lockdown, when it was easy to just reach for a drink because of boredom. So it makes sense that non-alcoholic spirits are popping up everywhere. It’s a great way to not drink, but still enjoy a taste that’s similar to the taste of alcohol. And there are many London bars that are part of the trend, the Book Club in Shoreditch for example. It has a complete zero-proof cocktail menu to help you on your journey. Or Drink Shop Do, which has a vanilla bramble on offer for £4. If you're looking for an alcohol free drink to enjoy at home, this New London Light gin alternative is bound to curb your cravings. It apparently tastes frighteningly just like an alcoholic G&T according to GB Olympians Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre. Infused with juniper, ginger, capsicum, orange and sage, one sip of this drink will have your tastebuds going crazy with the combination of different flavours. It’s also infused with lemongrass, which is great for getting your source of vitamin A and C, and cascarilla bark. Best enjoyed with tonic, just like real gin would be, maybe with a slice of orange as a finishing touch. Plus, with every bottle purchased, 27p is donated to the Marine Conservation Society so you’d be helping the ocean too.