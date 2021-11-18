London
Beer advent calendar
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09FXNJFMS

Six wacky alternative advent calendars to buy now

From booze to bath bombs, celebrate the lead up to Christmas in style

Written by
Ed Cunningham
When it comes to advent calendars, chocolate is the classic choice. Everyone (well, almost everyone) loves chocolate. But what if you’re looking for something a little different? Something to get you in the festive mood that isn’t so food-based – but that will still make sure you’ve hit a fever pitch of excitement by Christmas day?

Alternative, non-choc advent calendars are everywhere. You can get extravagant pre-festive hampers from deluxe West End department store Fortnum & Mason and Chrimbo crates from Tottenham brewery Beavertown. Some are themed around the Beatles or Harry Potter, while others give you a new type of weird vitamin every day

Needless to say, there's far too much choice – so we're here to help. Sorting your skin cream and bath bomb selections from your craft beer boxes and assortments of herbal tea, here are six of our favourite wacky alt-calendars to buy this advent.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Six wacky alternative advent calendars to buy now

24 Days of Discovery Advent Calendar, £20 (was £40)
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09D3Y47FG

24 Days of Discovery Advent Calendar, £20 (was £40)

If you just can’t wait until Christmas Day to pamper yourself, this is the advent calendar for you. The 24 Days of Discovery pack offers a whole month of indulgence, featuring beauty products from the likes of Dove, Radox, Vaseline, Tresemme, VO5 and Toni&Guy. Each day you’ll receive a new luxury item, from body washes and beauty bars to lip balms and bath bombs. And there’s more than just skincare and haircare stuff. With reusable items like a muslin cloth, travel bottle, hair scrunchie and charging cable at your disposable, by the Christmas dinner comes around, you’ll be the most glamourous person in the room. (Amazon, until November 30)

Happy Socks’s 12 Days of Christmas, £119.95
Photograph: https://www.happysocks.com/

Happy Socks’s 12 Days of Christmas, £119.95

Pre-empt getting socks for Christmas by telling everyone in advance about your Happy Socks advent calendar. Every other day throughout the month, Happy Socks’s calendar offers a new pair of its signature strange, colourful socks. That’s a whopping 12 different styles.

And don’t worry, you won’t end up with loads of Christmas-themed socks that are essentially useless at any other time of year. There are plenty of other, non-seasonal designs included alongside some bold Chrimbo patterns to whip out on the big day. The price might look a little steep, but it works out at just under a tenner per pair. (Happy Socks, while stocks last)

Beer Advent Calendar, £40
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09FXNJFMS

Beer Advent Calendar, £40

Boozy advent calendars are all the rage these days, and what could be better for beer lovers than this one? Featuring a huge range of bottles, it’ll satisfy a more casual kind of drinker – those that love any and all kinds of beer. From standard lagers like Corona and Budweiser to classic Belgian beers Leffe and Kwak, the box includes 15 styles from six different countries, plus Leffe’s own style of chutney. Between the presents, decorations and intense family time, December can be a stressful time of year. This'll let you kick back and relax by cracking open a new brew every day. (Amazon, until November 24)

English Tea Shop Advent Calendar, £8.24, was £10.99
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07XF257LQ

English Tea Shop Advent Calendar, £8.24, was £10.99

If booze is one way to wind-down from festive stress, another is knocking up a hot cuppa. The English Tea Shop calendar contains 25 tea bags and 13 types of tea, featuring an enormous range of flavoured brews. From peppermint, rose and ginger to orange, cinnamon and pomegranate, behind each of the calendar’s doors is a fresh twist on classic breakfast tea. Plus it’s all organic (meaning it’s free of pesticides and herbicides), as well as being Fairtrade and approved by the Soil Association. Heaven for tea connoisseurs. (Amazon, until November 23)

The Bomb Advent Calendar, £12.04
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B013NUHUU6

The Bomb Advent Calendar, £12.04

We’re not sure if anyone has a full, spa-esque luxury bath every day, but this advent calendar finally gives you the excuse you needed to lather up this December. The Bomb makes cruelty-free, handmade bath bombs and creamers, as well as soaps, bodycare and home fragrances – and they’ve packed all those fizzing bombs and lush soaps into a calendar. By the end of the month there’s a decent chance you might look as shrivelled as a prune. But at least you’ll be damn relaxed, wonderfully-smelling shrivelled prune. (Amazon, until November 30)

Draper Christmas 2021 Advent Calendar, £24.99
Photograph: https://www.robertdyas.co.uk/draper-christmas-2021-advent-calendar

Draper Christmas 2021 Advent Calendar, £24.99

Advent calendars don’t get much more alternative than this: a collection of tools that, by the time Christmas day arrives, amounts to a complete mini-toolset. Draper’s set includes 54 tools, including a measuring tape, adjustable wrench, pliers, hexagon keys and a magnetic screwdriver – all contained in a sturdy case to keep everything safe and organised. It’s neat, practical and ideal for anyone thinking of taking up some DIY-based New Year’s resolutions. (Robert Dyas, while stocks last)

