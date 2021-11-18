Six wacky alternative advent calendars to buy now

If you just can’t wait until Christmas Day to pamper yourself, this is the advent calendar for you. The 24 Days of Discovery pack offers a whole month of indulgence, featuring beauty products from the likes of Dove, Radox, Vaseline, Tresemme, VO5 and Toni&Guy. Each day you’ll receive a new luxury item, from body washes and beauty bars to lip balms and bath bombs. And there’s more than just skincare and haircare stuff. With reusable items like a muslin cloth, travel bottle, hair scrunchie and charging cable at your disposable, by the Christmas dinner comes around, you’ll be the most glamourous person in the room. (Amazon, until November 30)
When it comes to advent calendars, chocolate is the classic choice. Everyone (well, almost everyone) loves chocolate. But what if you’re looking for something a little different? Something to get you in the festive mood that isn’t so food-based – but that will still make sure you’ve hit a fever pitch of excitement by Christmas day?
Alternative, non-choc advent calendars are everywhere. You can get extravagant pre-festive hampers from deluxe West End department store Fortnum & Mason and Chrimbo crates from Tottenham brewery Beavertown. Some are themed around the Beatles or Harry Potter, while others give you a new type of weird vitamin every day.
Needless to say, there's far too much choice – so we're here to help. Sorting your skin cream and bath bomb selections from your craft beer boxes and assortments of herbal tea, here are six of our favourite wacky alt-calendars to buy this advent.
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.