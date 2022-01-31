Want to keep extra warm this winter? Read on for our top ten picks for the best electric heaters

Struggling to stay warm and cosy enough in your room? Curating a comfortable environment can make a huge difference to your life (especially now that we’re staying at home so much more than we used to). So whether you need to warm up your work from home space, or you’re looking to make your living room that extra bit more snug, an electric can easily be moved to or from any room that needs it. So get browsing below for some of our favourites and look forward to a properly comfortable winter – and beyond.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.