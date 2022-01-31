You might have a quirky home that you’d like to accessorise in a different way. That’s where this GAIATOP heater comes in. Rounded with wooden legs, this speaker is very chic. But if you’d rather use it without the legs, that’s also fine, as the legs are completely detachable, and have a non-slip silicone for stability. It’s a ceramic heater with an ETL listing. That means it was independently tested and conforms to Underwriters Laboratories standards, so you can be assured that you’ll be safe in your home. It’s also super quiet, more so than a traditional heater, so you don’t have to worry about being woken up in the night.
Struggling to stay warm and cosy enough in your room? Curating a comfortable environment can make a huge difference to your life (especially now that we’re staying at home so much more than we used to). So whether you need to warm up your work from home space, or you’re looking to make your living room that extra bit more snug, an electric can easily be moved to or from any room that needs it. So get browsing below for some of our favourites and look forward to a properly comfortable winter – and beyond.
