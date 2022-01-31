London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The 10 best electric heaters to buy online right now

Want to keep extra warm this winter? Read on for our top ten picks for the best electric heaters

Written by
Lola Christina Alao
Advertising

Struggling to stay warm and cosy enough in your room? Curating a comfortable environment can make a huge difference to your life (especially now that we’re staying at home so much more than we used to). So whether you need to warm up your work from home space, or you’re looking to make your living room that extra bit more snug, an electric can easily be moved to or from any room that needs it. So get browsing below for some of our favourites and look forward to a properly comfortable winter – and beyond.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

1. GAIATOP space heater (£32.99)

You might have a quirky home that you’d like to accessorise in a different way. That’s where this GAIATOP heater comes in. Rounded with wooden legs, this speaker is very chic. But if you’d rather use it without the legs, that’s also fine, as the legs are completely detachable, and have a non-slip silicone for stability. It’s a ceramic heater with an ETL listing. That means it was independently tested and conforms to Underwriters Laboratories standards, so you can be assured that you’ll be safe in your home. It’s also super quiet, more so than a traditional heater, so you don’t have to worry about being woken up in the night.

Read more
Buy now

2. Sequal electric heater (£24.99)

If you’re stuck for space in your home, and looking for a neat compact heater that will fit into tiny areas, this is the perfect one. Like the last one, this heater can also blow both hot and cold air. And if you’re worried about safety, this heater comes with an automatic thermal cut-off so you don’t ever have to worry about overheating. It’s also made from a fire resistant plastic. What’s also great is that it can be put into a position that works for you, and can be laid on its side or upright. It’s also low energy helping you to reduce your energy bills.

Read more
Buy now
Advertising

3. Small contemporary stove heater (£65)

At just £65, this small stove style heater is an absolute steal. Like many others on this list, it is built with a fan, and uses an electric coil to first create heat, and then distribute warmth all across the room. This would look great in a living room, or even your office, helping to create the cosy feel you need this winter. Worried about carrying a heavy heater from room to room? Don’t fret, this heater is incredibly lightweight which means you can move it around with ease. It also comes in two colours, bottle green and navy, proving that a heater doesn’t have to look boring!

Read more
Buy now

4. Duux threesixty smart heater (£99.99)

One of the pricier options, but well worth the £99 price tag if you ask us, this is an extremely modern portable smart heater. It can be controlled remotely from your phone via the Duux app. If you’re tired of waiting for slow, old fashioned heaters to warm up, this heater would be the perfect fit. Its Boost mode allows you to heat up your room quickly, perfect for when you’ve just returned home from long walk in the park in freezing cold winter temperatures. The heater’s safety function also means you don’t have to worry about your curious cat or dog switching it on without you knowing. At 22cm, it won’t take up too much space in your home either.

Read more
Buy now
Advertising

5. Russell Hobbs compact heater (£25.53)

This extremely compact heater is perfect for people who want to take a heater on the go with them. This would be perfect for popping in your handbag to take to the office with you, or even taking it on your next holiday. The temperature range is 15 to 30 degrees celsius, and the wattage is 500. While it doesn’t look that powerful, it can actually warm up a 10 square feet room! At only £25.53 on Wayfair, this is a complete steal.

Read more
Buy now

6. Fan Heater (£39.99)

Maybe you want a heater that can double up as a heater and a fan. Well, look no further. That’s where this fan heater comes in. It’s equipped with seven blades, and has three modes. High heat, low heat and cool air, meaning not only can it be used for the freezing cold London winters, but the boiling hot summers too. Needing a heater that isn’t gonna require you to keep getting up to adjust the temperature? Well what’s great is that this heater will save you that stress. It automatically enters standby mode when a comfortable temperature is reached, and will switch back on should the temperature dip again.

Read more
Buy now
Advertising

7. Wall heater (£99.95)

Okay so this is the most expensive on the list, but here us out. Not only will it look amazing on your living room wall with its very sleek and compact design, it’s also extremely energy efficient. Worried about heating costs? Don’t fret. Its 2KW output means that it can heat a 22 squared meter area no problem. The easy installation also means you can have it up and running in minutes, plus it doesn’t need any maintenance or servicing. At £99.95, you’ll definitely be getting your money’s worth with this stylish heater. Modern and ultra-slim, they’d look great in any room. 

Read more
Buy now

8. SmartAir heater (£19.99)

This multi-purpose heater will not only heat your space, but also comes with a magnetised hand warmer, which gives you up to 45 minutes of cosy, hand-warming heat you can take with you anywhere. To heat it up, simply attach the handwarmer to the fan for a minimum of 10 minutes. This HUMI heater will shut off if it gets automatically knocked over by your little cousin who has come to visit for Christmas. It has the capability to blow out both hot and cold air. With easy to use one touch controls, this heater offers ease and peace of mind. 

Read more
Buy now
Advertising

9. Fireplace heater (£69.99)

This heater is actually designed to look like a fireplace and has an aesthetically pleasing realistic 3D flame. It’s also pretty advanced, with a smart remote control so you can operate the heater without even having to get up from the comfort of your sofa. There’s an LCD screen too. As for the temperature, it ranges from 18-45 degrees celsius. It also has an oscillating fan function, meaning that you won’t be sat in a stuffy room with heat focused in one place. Instead it will evenly distribute the airflow throughout the room. With modern functions and a modern look, this heater is a great one for impressing you friends when they come round to visit. 

Read more
Buy now

10. Retro fan heater (£44.99)

It may look like a radio, but it’s actually a heater that will definitely keep you warm and snug. This retro style heater gives off vintage vibes. To heat up your room, just turn the knob and wait for the heater to work its magic. It can both hot and cold air, making it perfect for both hot summer mornings and cold winter nights and has a wattage of 1000. With stylist retro curves, a grey finish, and silver trim, this would make a great addition to your home. Oh, and it comes with an overheat function so you never need to worry about feeling unsafe with this on in your home.

Read more
Buy now
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.