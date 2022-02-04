The 10 best wireless earbuds

From uber-tough workout earphones to stylish audiophile-pleasers, these are the best wireless earphones on the market

A few years ago, wireless earbuds were a luxury. Everyone thought they were a bit OTT; maybe even that they looked a bit silly – after all, what was ever wrong with good old-fashioned wired earphones? Then the pandemic happened, and, with mask-wearing, wireless earbuds really came into their own. Once people tried a tangle-free, faff-free lifestyle, they didn’t look back.

These days, the market is brimming with hundreds of models of wireless earbuds. And they vary a heck of a lot. While there are key differences in comfort, battery life, sound quality and noise cancellation tech, in-ear buds also come with huge style differences. Some are minimal and fashionable, while others can be so ridiculously chunky that they make you look like some kind of android.

Luckily, we’re here to point you towards the best earbuds for every occasion. Below we’ve sorted your big-brand knock-offs from your budget bargains – read on for the top ten best wireless earbuds on the market.

