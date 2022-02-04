London
Apple earbuds
Photograph: Apple

The 10 best wireless earbuds

From uber-tough workout earphones to stylish audiophile-pleasers, these are the best wireless earphones on the market

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
A few years ago, wireless earbuds were a luxury. Everyone thought they were a bit OTT; maybe even that they looked a bit silly – after all, what was ever wrong with good old-fashioned wired earphones? Then the pandemic happened, and, with mask-wearing, wireless earbuds really came into their own. Once people tried a tangle-free, faff-free lifestyle, they didn’t look back.

These days, the market is brimming with hundreds of models of wireless earbuds. And they vary a heck of a lot. While there are key differences in comfort, battery life, sound quality and noise cancellation tech, in-ear buds also come with huge style differences. Some are minimal and fashionable, while others can be so ridiculously chunky that they make you look like some kind of android.

Luckily, we’re here to point you towards the best earbuds for every occasion. Below we’ve sorted your big-brand knock-offs from your budget bargains – read on for the top ten best wireless earbuds on the market.

The best wireless earbuds

Industry leading gods
Photograph: Amazon / Sony

Industry leading gods

All across the World Wide Web, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 buds are touted as the crème de la crème of in-ear wireless tech. And, to be fair, that’s because they pretty much are – if you’re willing to fork out £200+ for them, that is. In battery life, comfort, sound and noise cancelling technology, WF-1000XM4 lead the mainstream range. And on top of all that, they’re also water resistant, exceptionally reliable and, as they’re the smallest model on this list, they look pretty chic, too. (Amazon)

Cheap, but certainly not nasty
Photograph: Jlab / John Lewis

Cheap, but certainly not nasty

When it comes to wireless earbuds, as with most things, there is very clear correlation between price and quality. But sometimes top-quality affordable models slip through – like Jlab Audio’s Go Air Pop earbuds. Decent battery life, solid audio quality and a compact design meet water-resistance and general comfort. Our top tip? If you get ‘em from John Lewis, Go Air Pops come with a two-year warranty, so that if they do happen to conk out (and providing, of course, it’s not your fault), you can get them replaced for free. (John Lewis)

Some super sporty buds
Photograph: Amazon / Bose

Some super sporty buds

When it comes to finding the right earbuds for taking part in sports or exercise, there are loads of factors to bear in mind. They’ve got to stay in your ears, but they also might need to be sweat/water resistant (or, if you’re a swimmer, waterproof) and, if you’re feeling really fancy, you might want to link ‘em up to a smart watch. Among our favourite sport buds are these from Bose, which are secure in your ears and sweat-resistant, with stellar battery life, reliable connectivity and simple controls. (Amazon)

For Samsung maniacs
Photograph: Amazon / Samsung

For Samsung maniacs

Based purely on brand power, you might assume that Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 are somewhat in the same league as the AirPods Pro. But they aren't, well, not really. At nearly half the price of their Apple equivalents, the Galaxy Buds 2 are in a totally different price bracket. For a lot less cash, slightly worse sound quality and less effective noise cancellation, you get great accessibility with Android smartphones. If you’re an Android user who doesn’t want to splash a ridiculous amount of cash, the £140 Buds 2 are a solid choice. (Amazon)

For Apple fanatics
Photograph: Apple

For Apple fanatics

While Apple’s OG AirPods were held back by being a clunky (and frankly ear-hurting) one-size-fits-all model, the Pro really improves on all fronts. Not only do you get Apple’s phenomenal usability and seamless compatibility with iPhones, iPods and Apple Watches, you also get silicone tips which come in three sizes. Also resistant to sweat and water, the one main downside is that, at £250, AirPod Pros are at the top of most people’s price range. But if you can afford that (and provided, of course, you’re already an Apple user), they’re pretty faultless. (Apple)

Escapist bliss
Photograph: Bose

Escapist bliss

Bose is just as renowned for top-notch sound quality as it is for comfort: the American company’s headphones, earphones and soundsystems are designed to help you fully escape from the bustle and stress of the outside world. And the brand’s QuietComfort model of earbuds are no different: here you’ll find some of the most hushed, serene noise cancellation you’ll ever hear (or, more accurately, you won’t hear). Even the ‘aware’ mode learns from different environments, making sure you’re never overwhelmed by outside noise. Sheer bliss. (Bose)

Who needs noise cancelling, anyway?
Photograph: Sennheiser / John Lewis

Who needs noise cancelling, anyway?

Sennheiser usually makes pretty spenny audio equipment, but often the brand’s mid-range stuff is fantastic value for money. Sennheiser’s CX 400BT True Wireless buds don’t have active noise cancelling, nor are they water resistant, but they do have exceptionally good sound. Besides, if you’re one of those people that find noise cancelling disorientating, unnerving or antisocial, you might be looking to avoid it entirely. In that case, the CX 400BT True Wireless buds are ideal. (John Lewis)

Mind-bogglingly durable
Photograph: Amazon / Jabra

Mind-bogglingly durable

You’re not fussed about style. All you want is a pair of wireless earphones that do the job, that can take a bit of a beating and that won’t break down on you. If you’re that person, Jabra’s Elite 7 Active buds are for you. Supremely durable, Elite 7 Actives are waterproof, but also offer personalised noise control and special grip technology to keep them from falling out of your ears even during the most intense workouts. With a two-year warranty, they’re a phenomenal blend of functionality and toughness.  

Cheap, not nasty, round two
Photograph: Amazon / Skullcandy

Cheap, not nasty, round two

For people who can’t help but lose everything, there’s pretty much no point spending tonnes of money on a pair of fancy earphones. Instead, you want a cheap, easily replaceable pair. And the perfect brand for that (as it was back in the days of wired earphones, for that matter), is Skullcandy. You can often find the brand’s Dime models – a set of decently-built, surprisingly-stellar-sounding earbuds – for under £20. Sure, they don’t have great noise cancelling or a particularly long battery life, but what do you expect for such a low price tag? (Amazon)

Mega-expensive monsters of sound
Photograph: Bang & Olufsen

Mega-expensive monsters of sound

The wireless earbud market, thankfully, largely tops-out in the upper £200 range. However, if you’re looking to go that bit beyond, there’s always Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay EQs. These monsters have noise cancelling memory, meaning that they remember what sound levels you like in different environments – which is exactly as mind-blowing as it sounds. Making use of cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.2 tech, with dust/water resistance and impressive battery life, Beoplays are lightweight, terrifically stylish and – money no object – likely as good as wireless earphones may ever get. The damage? A rather eye-widening £349.

