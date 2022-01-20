If you want to be able to cater for a sizeable family barbecue, but you don’t want to spend the earth in doing so, the Argos Home Deluxe should see you through. At £340 it falls at the lower end of large gas grills, but has everything you need. There are three burners, plus a side burner for pans or smaller items that would fall through the grill rack like halloumi. It also comes with a drip tray, a warming rack and has a self-contained space in which to hide the ungainly gas tank.
Nothing beats the taste and aroma of a sizzling steak or a freshly grilled chop. Why do you think places like Flat Iron and Hawksmoor have queues out the door? But they also have hefty price tags to match, so save some dosh and have a go at home with a barbecue. We’ve sifted through all sorts to find grills to fit any size garden, balcony or kitchen (yup, barbecuing indoors is a thing), with all kinds of mod cons, from wireless temperature alerts straight to your phone to built-in bottle openers and separate searing plates. Don’t worry about your wallets either, because we’ve got something here for everyone, whether you want to burn thousands on top tech or grab something basic that’ll get the job done for £50. Whatever your fancy, we’ll have you cooking with gas (or coal, or electricity).
