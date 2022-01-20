London
Char-Broil Gas2Coal 210 Hybrid BBQ
© Char-Broil

The best barbecues to buy in 2022

Eight great grills to get you all fired up

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
Nothing beats the taste and aroma of a sizzling steak or a freshly grilled chop. Why do you think places like Flat Iron and Hawksmoor have queues out the door? But they also have hefty price tags to match, so save some dosh and have a go at home with a barbecue. We’ve sifted through all sorts to find grills to fit any size garden, balcony or kitchen (yup, barbecuing indoors is a thing), with all kinds of mod cons, from wireless temperature alerts straight to your phone to built-in bottle openers and separate searing plates. Don’t worry about your wallets either, because we’ve got something here for everyone, whether you want to burn thousands on top tech or grab something basic that’ll get the job done for £50. Whatever your fancy, we’ll have you cooking with gas (or coal, or electricity).

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best barbecues

Best all-rounder
© Argos

Best all-rounder

If you want to be able to cater for a sizeable family barbecue, but you don’t want to spend the earth in doing so, the Argos Home Deluxe should see you through. At £340 it falls at the lower end of large gas grills, but has everything you need. There are three burners, plus a side burner for pans or smaller items that would fall through the grill rack like halloumi. It also comes with a drip tray, a warming rack and has a self-contained space in which to hide the ungainly gas tank.

Big guns
© Napoleon

Big guns

With a name like Napoleon, you know you’re onto a winner, and the Napoleon Phantom Rogue SE 425 is a beast of a barbecue. It costs a pretty penny (£1,399.99), but is the perfect machine for a wannabe chef, with more than enough room for experimentation. The cast aluminium and stainless steel grill has three burners, plus an infrared side burner for searing. There are different heat zones, so you can cook a variety of ingredients to perfection, a warming rack and a rotisserie in the back for the ultimate slow roast. Wowzer.

Big tech
© Weber/Amazon

Big tech

If you’re the kind of person who has smart lightbulbs, smart central heating, smart everything – this Weber Genesis II EX-335 barbecue will be the perfect addition to your home. Once it’s linked up to the Weber Connect app, you’ll receive real-time temperature readings from the built-in thermometer and get alerts for desired ‘doneness’. You’ll also have access to the step-by-step BBQ assistant. As for the machine itself, there are illuminated control knobs, a clip-on LED light that automatically switches on when you lift the lid, three gas burners, a sear zone that gets extra hot and a side burner.

Bargain buy
© Grandma Shark/Amazon

Bargain buy

We don’t generally associate grannies with grilling, but Grandma Shark does, the brand that makes the most affordable (and lightest at 6kg) BBQ on our list. At £59.99, it’s not the most robust option, but it does the basics and comes with useful accessories, including a baking tray that slots in, clip-on shelf and utensil holder, and a handy wire rack that sits under the grill to hold plates, sauces and more. It’s made from shiny, rust-resistant stainless steel and has a suitably sizeable cooking area. Bonus: it folds down for easy storage and transport.

Good looking cooking
© Heston Blumenthal/Amazon

Good looking cooking

Heston Blumenthal, the maverick chef and inventor of all things weird, wonderful and edible, has a range of barbecues and they’re beautiful. The Everdure Force 2 is sleek in a vintage way, crafted from die-cast aluminium that won’t rust. A pop of colour comes from the enamel-coated hood, which has a built-in thermometer and comes in suitably retro colours like mint green and burnt orange. Its two burners – can be controlled separately – by the taps placed uniquely to the side – to provide an even grilling. The left shelf can fold down and the legs detach for convenience.

Best of both worlds
© Char-Broil

Best of both worlds

Leave fire-stoking to the cavemen, you’re cooking with gas! Actually, you’ll be cooking with both if you get this Char-Broil Gas2Coal 210 Hybrid. The chunky cast iron barbecue allows for coal and gas grilling, so you can get that lush coal-smoked taste without the hassle. And we all know the pain of trying to light – and keep alight – a coal fire, don’t we? Well, no more! We advise using the gas to flame the coals and cooking from there. Prices start at just shy of £400 for two burners, but three- and four-burner models are available too.

Compact
© Cadac/Amazon

Compact

In a city where space is at a premium, compact versions of everything come in handy and the Cadac Citi Chef 40 won’t disappoint. It’s sized perfectly for campsites, parks or modest inner-city balconies, is easy to put together and, as it only has one burner, is just as easy to use. Simply connect the gas, twist the knob and hey presto! You’re barbecuing. The domed lid, with in-built thermometer, doubles as a windbreaker or detaches entirely. It comes with a removable pot stand and fat pan, and has a ceramic grill plate for searing. It’s super light at under 10kg and comes with a carry bag.

Go pro
© Char-Broil

Go pro

Fancy yourself a bit of a pro but don’t have a £1k+ budget? You could do a lot worse than blowing £600 on the Char-Broil Professional Pro S2. It uses Char-Broil’s TRU-Infrared technology to distribute heat evenly, the side burner reaches temperatures of up to 900º for ultimate searing, and there’s a built-in bottle opener. The side table is collapsible and the chrome-plated dials light up, plus it can take an 11kg gas bottle, which stows neatly in the cupboard underneath. And the best part? Optional extras include a charcoal tray and smoker box, so you can upgrade as and when you can afford.

